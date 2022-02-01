How to complete Dragontooth Circuit in Zenith: The Last City

Dragontooth Circuit is a quest you can pick up from Mika in her position above the lake in Zenith: The Last City. The quest requires you to glide through the ten golden rings surrounding Dragontooth Mountain. This is more difficult than it sounds, which is why we’ve put together this guide for how to complete the quest.

Step 1: Use the zipline

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to use a zipline next to Mika to reach the first golden rings. Only two will appear first, so you need to glide through them to make more appear. To use the zipline, simply grab it and hold onto it until you reach the top. It will stop at the top and wait for you to let go before you fall.

Step 2: Glide around the mountain

Once you’re at the top of the zipline, let go of it and immediately put your arms out to your sides in a T post. This causes you to glide, and you can then float through the golden rings by changing direction. There are two points around the mountain where you can fall and grab a new zipline to continue hitting each golden ring. Make sure you fly through all the updrafts to soar higher and glide through more of them in one go. When you come to the golden ring above the tower, it’s best to drop down and then use the zipline on the tower to start gliding again. This seems to be the intended way to complete the quest.