All Luminous Legends X field research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Luminous Legends X event has arrived to Pokémon Go to close out the final month of the Season of Legends. The event kicks off on May 4 at 10 AM in your local time, and you have until May 17 to enjoy it. Several new Pokémon being added to the game, such as the Fairy-type Swirlix and Spritzee, who will be appearing in the wild; Xerneas is the new legendary Fairy-type you can battle in five star raids, and Goomy, a Dragon-type Pokémon. All four of them will be appearing throughout the event, and you can add them to your collection. To make it easier to capture the likes of Swirlix, Spritzee, and Galarian Ponyta, who is receiving its shiny version for the event, Luminous Legends X exclusive field research tasks are appearing for you to complete.

You can grab the exclusive field research tasks at Pokéstops and hold three of them at a time. These tasks reward you with Pokémon encounters promoted during the event, along with other prizes. We’re going to list them all out to so can figure out the ones that have the best rewards.

All Luminous Legends X field research tasks and rewards

These are all of the field research tasks available during the Luminous Legends X event that you can complete, and the rewards you receive for finishing them. They go away on May 17.

We’ll be updating this section all of the field research tasks and rewards when they go live.