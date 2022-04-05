All maps in Rainbow Six Mobile

The maps have always been the highlight of Rainbow Six Siege. Without excellent map design, every match would feel bland and uninteresting. Instead, Ubisoft has managed to craft exceptional experiences thanks to the map design in Rainbow Six siege. This guide explains which maps have made the transition to Rainbow Six Mobile and which ones are new for the mobile title.

All Rainbow Six Siege maps in Rainbow Six Mobile

Ubisoft has taken great care to bring maps that the Rainbow Six Siege community loves through to Rainbow Six Mobile. While there are subtle differences, such as ladders being removed to accommodate mobile controls, the maps are essentially the same as fans will remember them. This list contains every Rainbow Six Siege map available to play in Rainbow Six Mobile.

Bank

Border

All Rainbow Six Mobile exclusive maps

At the time of writing, Ubisoft hasn’t announced any exclusive maps for Rainbow Six Mobile. However, all the maps in the game or those that are coming to the game in the future have been rebuilt in the mobile title’s engine – but are based on maps from Rainbow Six Siege. Any maps that are built exclusively for Rainbow Six Mobile will likely revolve around the game’s seasons and new Operators.