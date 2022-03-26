All Mastery Insight Points in Tangled Depths in Guild Wars 2

The Tangled Depths map has a series of different layers and feelings. It is filled with various challenges, including a map Meta event and some challenging enemies. It also has Mastery Insights that players can interact with to gain Mastery Points, which are needed to gain the various new skills from the Mastery Track. There are a total of five Mastery Insight Points in the Tangled Depths map, previously being six, but one was removed due to a bug in its location.

Tangled Descent

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This Mastery Insight Point is located in the Tangled Descent area. The simplest way to reach it is by starting at the nearby Waypoint – Order of Whispers Camp Waypoint – and proceeding from there. It’s located a level down from the Waypoint, and to access it, you’ll need to look for a cave with a waterfall on the ground. There are no significant enemies, and you can reach this Waypoint with gliding or a Mount.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Dragon’s Passage

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This Insight Point is located near the Dragon’s Passage Waypoint. Starting from here, head to the back of the cave, away from the Waypoint. You’ll find a series of Updrafts that you’ll want to ride to the top of with your glider. Once you’ve reached the top, you’ll enter a greener cave area, head up and to the right of the cave, using the Updrafts or a Mount if needed.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

You’ll encounter some foes, but nothing too serious. Follow the small tunnel until you see a hole made of the same dark blue-tinged rock you encountered at the Waypoint. Drop down this hole, and when you see a small shelf of rock, activate your glider or your flying Mount’s ability. There will be a Veteran Cave Spitter guarding the Insight Point.

Nuhoch Lane

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This Mastery Insight Point isn’t complicated to find. You’ll want to start from the Ley-Line Confluence Waypoint, located on the lower map tier. From there, head up the lane. Be aware that there are Meta events that occur here, so you might have to fight off many enemies. You can use Ley-Line Gliding if you have the Mastery or a Skyscale to reach the Point. The Point itself is in a round tube at the end of the lane.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

SCAR Lane

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The following Insight is in the lower tier of the map. You’ll want to start from the Ley-Line Confluence Waypoint again and head up the SCAR Lane this time. The Waypoint is located inside a skeleton atop one of the ribs to the left side of the cave. You can fly up with a Mount or use Bouncing Mushrooms to get there. You will have to fight some enemies if you take the longer route instead of flying directly up to the point. However, you won’t have to fight the Elite Chak if you’re careful.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Northern Confluence

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This Mastery Insight Point requires a bit of running. You’ll want to start from the Teku Nohoch Waypoint and then climb up the winding path. If you’re not using a Mount, you’ll probably have to fight a couple of enemies. Once you’ve reached the village of friendly Teku Nohoch, you’ll need to either glide or use your Mount to head South. After a while, you’ll come across some Bouncing Mushrooms. If you don’t have a Mount, you’ll need to use them to reach the Insight Point on the right.