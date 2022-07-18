All Mastery Insight Points in Thunderhead Peaks in Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 lives and dies by its Living World content. A regularly updated progression of the storyline brings new content to the game in the form of content and maps. The maps bring new locations, scenery, and Mastery Insight Points. Mastery Insight Points are a series of places that you can interact with to gain Mastery Insights, which are needed to level up certain extra skills. These skills, such as Mounts, Gliding, and most recently, Fishing, provide new content for players and a means to make your gameplay more exciting and enjoyable.

Thunderhead Peaks Insight: Brechnar’s Gauntlet

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways to reach this Mastery Insight location. The simplest method is to approach from the bridge to the west of the Insight Point. You’ll need a Skyscale or a Springer and some patience to reach the location. The cliffside is scattered with jutting edges that you can use to scale upwards towards the Mastery Point. Alternatively, you can make your way through the maze of jumps and heights, which will require either a Skyscale or a combination of Springer and Raptor.

Thunderhead Peaks Insight: Shattered Bay

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mastery Insight Point is located around the ice floes and the frozen edges of the lake at the bottom of the map. You’ll be able to reach this in several different ways, using a Skimmer, Skiff, Griffin, or Skyscale, but the Point itself is a little above standard jumping height without a Mount. The simplest is to just fly into the room with a Skyscale.

Thunderhead Peaks Insight: Ironhammer Crossing

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mastery Insight Point is located inside the cave system surrounding The Forge. It’s at a higher level, can be reached with Skyscale, and is hidden behind some archways and pillars. Apart from having to scale up this way, there isn’t a lot of difficulty in accessing this Mastery Insight Point.

Thunderhead Peaks Insight: Sorrow’s Cave

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s not difficult to find this Mastery Insight Point. First, head up to the grey mountain texture on the map. From there, head past the number of enemies which guard the cave. It’s simple to fly or jump past them with a Mount. The Mastery Insight Point is at the top of several incredibly high jumps, and to reach it; you’ll need at least a Springer with High Jump or a Skyscale to reach it. There are also a ton of Volatile Magic orbs that are floating here.

Niles

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this Mastery Insight Point, you’ll need to locate the NPC named Niles and interact with them. They’re located between the Dredgeways section of the map, and the lake, sitting at the top of a cliff. Speak to them and complete their request to obtain this Mastery Insight Point. Finally, you’ll need to complete the music in a specific sequence to complete the achievement. The simplest pattern is:

Blue.

Red.

Pink.

Blue.

Red.

Yellow.

Champion’s Insight: Thunderhead Keep

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mastery Insight appears on your map, and it’s located seemingly inside the forge itself in The Forge area. However, you won’t find it on the main map. The only way to access this is through the Dragon Response Mission: Thunderhead Peaks.