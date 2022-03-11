All match types in WWE 2K22

WWE, throughout its long history, has come up with so many match types over the years, and thankfully WWE 2K22 doesn’t include the tasteless bra and panties format. Instead, there are many different ways to battle it out. We’ve listed them all below.

Separated by the number of players, here are all the match types in WWE 2K22 as of March 10:

One On One

Normal

Backstage Brawl

Ladder

TLC

Steel Cage

Last Man Standing

Submission

Falls Count Anywhere

Extreme Rules

Table

Hell In A Cell

Iron Man

No Holds Barred

Two On Two

Normal

Mixed Gender Tag

Steel Cage

Table Tag

TLC Tag

Tornado Tag

Extreme Rules

Hell In A Cell

Ladder Tag

Triple Threat

Normal

Ladder

TLC

Steel Cage

Extreme Rules

Table

Hell In A Cell

Falls Count Anywhere

Fatal 4-Way

Normal

Ladder

TLC

Steel Cage

Falls Count Anywhere

Extreme Rules

Table

Hell In A Cell

Battle Royal

5-Man

Normal

Ladder

TLC

Battle Royal

Extreme Rules

Table

Hell In A Cell

6-Man

Normal

Tornado Tag

Elimination Chamber

Ladder

Ladder Triple Tag

Hell In A Cell Tag

Table Tag

TLC Tag

Tag Team

Triple Threat Tornado Tag

Battle Royal

Ladder Tag

Hell In A Cell

Hell In A Cell Triple Tag

Table Triple Tag

TLC Triple Tag

8-Man

Normal

4-Way Tornado Tag

Ladder Tag

Battle Royal

Tag Team

Ladder

Ladder 4-Way Tag

Handicap

One On Two Tag

One On Two Tornado Tag

One On Three Tag

Two On Three Tag

Royal Rumble

10-Man

20-Man

30-Man

Tournament

One On One

Two On Two

In addition to the official match types, you can also use a custom design that can be made by you. This includes how many finishers players can have at the start, the items you have available to you, cell types, the ring-out timer, and many more parameters to modify.

To get into the custom mode, head over to the “Creations” tab in the main menu. Then, you can select the “Custom Matches” panel that has Big E making a leap on the bottom right.