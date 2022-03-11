All match types in WWE 2K22
From Iron Man to Falls Count Anywhere, there’s some variety in WWE 2K22.
WWE, throughout its long history, has come up with so many match types over the years, and thankfully WWE 2K22 doesn’t include the tasteless bra and panties format. Instead, there are many different ways to battle it out. We’ve listed them all below.
Separated by the number of players, here are all the match types in WWE 2K22 as of March 10:
One On One
- Normal
- Backstage Brawl
- Ladder
- TLC
- Steel Cage
- Last Man Standing
- Submission
- Falls Count Anywhere
- Extreme Rules
- Table
- Hell In A Cell
- Iron Man
- No Holds Barred
Two On Two
- Normal
- Mixed Gender Tag
- Steel Cage
- Table Tag
- TLC Tag
- Tornado Tag
- Extreme Rules
- Hell In A Cell
- Ladder Tag
Triple Threat
- Normal
- Ladder
- TLC
- Steel Cage
- Extreme Rules
- Table
- Hell In A Cell
- Falls Count Anywhere
Fatal 4-Way
- Normal
- Ladder
- TLC
- Steel Cage
- Falls Count Anywhere
- Extreme Rules
- Table
- Hell In A Cell
- Battle Royal
5-Man
- Normal
- Ladder
- TLC
- Battle Royal
- Extreme Rules
- Table
- Hell In A Cell
6-Man
- Normal
- Tornado Tag
- Elimination Chamber
- Ladder
- Ladder Triple Tag
- Hell In A Cell Tag
- Table Tag
- TLC Tag
- Tag Team
- Triple Threat Tornado Tag
- Battle Royal
- Ladder Tag
- Hell In A Cell
- Hell In A Cell Triple Tag
- Table Triple Tag
- TLC Triple Tag
8-Man
- Normal
- 4-Way Tornado Tag
- Ladder Tag
- Battle Royal
- Tag Team
- Ladder
- Ladder 4-Way Tag
Handicap
- One On Two Tag
- One On Two Tornado Tag
- One On Three Tag
- Two On Three Tag
Royal Rumble
- 10-Man
- 20-Man
- 30-Man
Tournament
- One On One
- Two On Two
In addition to the official match types, you can also use a custom design that can be made by you. This includes how many finishers players can have at the start, the items you have available to you, cell types, the ring-out timer, and many more parameters to modify.
To get into the custom mode, head over to the “Creations” tab in the main menu. Then, you can select the “Custom Matches” panel that has Big E making a leap on the bottom right.