There are multiple classes you can choose to participate in while attending Uva Academy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These courses are a good way to test your knowledge of the game, and they’re a good way to learn about some of the basic and advanced mechanics you will regularly interact with while playing. The Math course can be challenging, but it’s a good way to test yourself on some of the tougher concepts of Pokémon battles. This guide covers all Math final exam answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Math final answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There will be five questions for you to answer during the Math final. You will need to make sure you get at least four correct answers to pass the test.

Math final question one

The first question will be, “How many Great Balls could you purchase with 3,000 if each one costs 600?” The answer is going to be A, Five Great Balls.

Math final question two

The next question is, “If a Water-type move with a power of 100 lands a critical hit on a Grass-type Pokémon, what will the move’s power be?” The answer is going to be B, 75.

Math final question three

The third question on the Math final exam will be, “Under normal conditions, what percent chance does Stone Edge have to land a critical hit?” The answer is going to be 12 percent.

Math final question four

The fourth question on the Math final exam is, “If a Pokémon uses Swords Dance twice to boost its attack by four stages, how much damage will its physical moves then do?” The answer is going to be B, Triple Damage.

Math final question five

The final question on the Math final exam will be, “If a Rock-type Pokémon whose Tera Type is Rock Terastallizes, what will the power of its Rock-type moves be multiplied by?” The answer is going to be C, 2.

When you reach the end of this exam, you will return to the front desk and receive your grade.