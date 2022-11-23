All Math midterm answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When you thought that you finally got away from Math, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet got us to do some calculus and make sure that we know the exact amount of damage that our attacks deal. There are many useful things that players will learn in their Math class in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, however, if some of you didn’t pay much attention, the midterm exam after the third class will be quite hard. Well, to help the students that weren’t all there during class, here are all the Math midterm questions and answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Math midterm exam questions and answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly five questions that players will have to answer for their Math midterm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. To make everything easy to get you past this exam, here is a simple list with the questions and the answers:

Question Answer 1. How much damage does Water Gun do when it hits a Fire-type Pokémon? C) Double damage 2. How much damage does Razor Leaf do when it hits a Fire-type Pokémon? A) Half damage 3. If you spend $2,000 on as many $200 Pokéballs as possible, how many would you get? C) Eleven 4. What percent chance does a Pokémon usually have to land a Critical Hit? B) About 4 percent 5. How much damage does a move deal with it lands a Critical Hit? B) One-and-a-half times as much

You are only supposed to get three questions out of these five to pass the Math midterm exam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. After the test is done, you will talk to the receptionist to see exactly how you did and will also receive 5 Exp. Candies S if you passed the midterm.