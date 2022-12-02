All Mega Blaziken weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Mega Blaziken is one of the more powerful raid battles you can choose to go through in Pokémon Go. You’ll be taking on a stronger version of Blaziken, and you’ll want to make sure you bring the best team that can take it down, especially by preparing your Pokémon properly and making sure you have the best choices available. Here’s what you need to know about all Mega Blaziken weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

How to beat Mega Blaziken

All Mega Blaziken weaknesses

Mega Blaziken is going to be a Fire and Fighting-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Flying, Ground, Psychic, and Water-type moves, but it will resist Bug, Dark, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Steel-type attacks. You primarily want to use Flying, Ground, or Water-type Pokémon and attacks against it, making sure your Pokémon can take a few hits from Blaziken during this encounter.

Best Pokémon counters to Mega Blaziken

The best Pokémon to use against Mega Blaziken are Kyogre, Swampert, and Mewtwo.

Kyogre is a legendary Water-type Pokémon and will be the perfect opponent against Blaziken. Although it cannot take advantage of Mega Blaziken’s Fighting-type weaknesses, it can exploit its Fire-type effectiveness and resist many of its Fire-type moves. The best moveset for Kyroge will be the fast move Waterfall and the charged attacks Surf and Hydro Pump.

Next, we have Swampert, the Water and Ground-type Pokémon. The only thing Swampert is weak against is Grass-type moves, which Mega Blaziken won’t be able to use throughout this encounter. Swampert can use all of its powerful Water-type moves against Blaziken. The best moveset for Swampert to use is going to be the fast move Water Gun and the charged moves Hydro Cannon and Surf.

The final Pokémon we recommend is Mewtwo, the Psychic-type legendary Pokémon. Although Mewtwo is resistant to Blaziken’s Fighting-type moves, it won’t resist any Fire-type moves throughout the encounter. This is one of the more powerful Psychic-type Pokémon you can expect to use in Pokémon Go and is an excellent counter to Mega Blaziken. The best moveset to give Mewtwo is the fast move Pscyho Cut and the charged moves Psystrike and Psychic.

You will need to create a team of six Pokémon against Mega Blaziken. These are some of the other Pokémon you can use to fill out your roster.

Excadrill

Feraligatr

Garchomp

Groudon

Landrous

Latios

Lunala

Rhyperior

Yveltal

After you defeat Mega Blaziken, the standard version of this Pokémon will appear and you can add it to your collection. There is a good chance you can catch a shiny version of this Pokémon.