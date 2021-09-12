Staying in line with the rest of the chapters in Life is Strange: True Colors, the fifth chapter, titled Side B, has five collectibles for you to find. This chapter does not have many explorable areas, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for these Memories. If you miss any, they can be accessed by using the Chapter Select in the main menu and choosing the right scene. Here are the locations for all Memory collectibles in chapter five, Side B in Life is Strange: True Colors.

Mom’s Keys

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter your mom’s hospital room, her keys are in the purse on the counter to the right.

Business card

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside Alex and Gabe’s childhood home, the business card is in the corner in the kitchen. Be sure to grab this before interacting with the front door.

Guitar strings

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Orphanage, the guitar strings are on the lower bunk bed next to the one Alex was lying in.

Pendant

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unmissable. Alex will grab this while in the mines during a cutscene.

Bomber jacket

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the events of the town meeting, Alex will be in her apartment. This jacket is on top of one of the chairs at the kitchen table. Make sure to grab this before going upstairs.