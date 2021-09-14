All Mesprit weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Mesprit is one of Lake Guardian Pokémon, and you’ll be able to capture it in Pokémon Go. You’ll have to defeat it in a five-star raid. Mesprit, and the other two Lake Guardians, will be appearing from September 14 to October 1. You may want to work with other Pokémon trainers to try and beat it. These are all of Mesprit’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter them.

All Mesprit weaknesses

Mesprit is a Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks, but it is resistant against Fighting and Psychic-type moves. We highly recommend focusing on Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon to beat Mesprit during these raids.

The best Pokémon counters to Mesprit

The best Pokémon to counter Mesprit are going to be Chandelure, Tyranitar, and Darkrai.

Chandelure is a Ghost and Fire-type Pokémon. While it doesn’t have many Ghost-type moves, it’s a highly effective Pokémon that is an ideal choice for you to use in these five-star raids. The best moveset for Chandelure to learn is the fast move incinerate and the charged moves shadow ball and flame charge.

Next, we have Tyranitar, the Dark and Rock-type Pokémon. It’s a robust Pokémon with solid attack and defense stats, making it an ideal choice for this battle. The best moveset to teach Tyranitar is the fast move bite and the charged moves crunch and stone edge.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Darkrai, the Dark-type mythical Pokémon. It’s a powerful choice that has a potent attack and is perfect for taking out Mesprit. The best moveset to teach Darkrai for this battle is the fast move snarl and the charged moves shadow ball and dark pulse.

You’re going to need to use a full team of six Pokémon to defeat Mesprit. You can select from these Pokémon to fill out your choices.

Absol

Banette

Bisharp

Escavalier

Giratina (Origin)

Honchkrow

Hydreigon

Mewtwo

Weavile

Yveltal

After beating Mesprit, you’ll have a chance to capture it. There’s a chance it could be a shiny version during these raids.