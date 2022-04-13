All Minecraft Championship 21 Teams and Players

The Minecraft Championship 21 is just around the corner, and the organizers Noxcrew have announced the teams and players that will be participating in the competitive event. We currently know of five teams at the time of writing with the next five being announced tomorrow.

The following teams will take part in Minecraft Championship 21:

Green Geckos

Drweam

TommyInnit

Sylvee

Nihachu

Krimson Krakens

Krtzyy

CaptainSparklez

KaraCorvus

Krinios

Lime Llamas

PeteZahHutt

Solidarity

GoodTimesWithSoar

Grian

Orange Ocelots

Illumina

Ph1LzA

ElainaExe

Shubble

Yellow Yaks

Fruitberries

Smallishbeans

fWhip

Rendog

Minecraft Championship 21 will be taking place on Saturday, April 30 at 8 PM BT (12 PM PT/3 PM EST). It is quite an endearing event as it’s a tournament with no prize money; the entrants simply have fun playing eight mini-games that test their survival, combat, and parkour skills, among other aspects of Minecraft. The two teams who earn the most coins will then go into a final round to decide who is the winner.

The last winning team from March’s Minecraft Championship 20 was Aqua Axolotls formed by Hbomb94, 5up, GeminiTay, and Antfrost. The Yellow Yaks were second and will likely want to get the first place spot this time around.

You’ll be able to watch the Minecraft Championship 21 stream on the Noxcrew Twitch channel. Commentary from the developers and designers will be provided in the stream.