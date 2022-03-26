All Minecraft Championship (MCC) 20 teams and players

The next Minecraft MC Championship (MCC 20) takes place on March 26 and will pit lots of your favorite players against each other. The MCC has been on a little bit of a break, so this is actually the first event of 2022.

In the MC Championship, ten teams of four go head to head in a variety of mini-games that test the core Minecraft skills: parkour, survival, combat, teamwork, and more. After eight games, the two teams with the most coins will go up against one another in one final matchup to decide the ultimate champion.

The various games that will be played include Decision Dome, Ace Race, Battle Box, Big Sales at Built Mart, Hole in the Wall, Parkour Tag, TGTTODAWSAF, Sky Battle, and Survival Games. The grand finale will be a game of Dodgebolt.

You can find all the announced teams, and the team members, below, so make sure to check the streams of your favorites to find out how well they are doing in the contest.

All MCC 20 Teams

Red Rabbits

Sapnap

Seapeekay

Nihachu

Eret

Orange Ocelots

Punz

Purpled

ElainaExe

CaptainPuffy

Yellow Yaks

🚨 Team update! 🚨@cubfan135 will be stepping in for @renthedog on team Yellow Yaks for Saturday's Event 👑 pic.twitter.com/XGJkXQVRzm — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) March 21, 2022

Illumina

SB737

Falsesymmetry

cubfan135 (subbing in for Rendog)

Lime Llamas

TapL

Wilbur Soot

Shubble

Tubbo

Green Geckos

Ph1LzA

Ranboo

CaptainSparklez

Smajor

Cyan Coyotes

PeteZahHutt

GoodTimeWithScar

Ryguyrocky

InTheLittleWood

Aqua Axolotls

Hbomb94

5up

GeminiTay

Antfrost

Blue Bats

Quig

Preston

awesamdude

TheOrionSound

Purple Pandas

Krtzyy

Sneegsnag

Ponk

Kara Corvus

Pink Parrots