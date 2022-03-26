All Minecraft Championship (MCC) 20 teams and players
The Noxcrew is back with their first event of 2022.
The next Minecraft MC Championship (MCC 20) takes place on March 26 and will pit lots of your favorite players against each other. The MCC has been on a little bit of a break, so this is actually the first event of 2022.
In the MC Championship, ten teams of four go head to head in a variety of mini-games that test the core Minecraft skills: parkour, survival, combat, teamwork, and more. After eight games, the two teams with the most coins will go up against one another in one final matchup to decide the ultimate champion.
The various games that will be played include Decision Dome, Ace Race, Battle Box, Big Sales at Built Mart, Hole in the Wall, Parkour Tag, TGTTODAWSAF, Sky Battle, and Survival Games. The grand finale will be a game of Dodgebolt.
You can find all the announced teams, and the team members, below, so make sure to check the streams of your favorites to find out how well they are doing in the contest.
All MCC 20 Teams
Red Rabbits
- Sapnap
- Seapeekay
- Nihachu
- Eret
Orange Ocelots
- Punz
- Purpled
- ElainaExe
- CaptainPuffy
Yellow Yaks
- Illumina
- SB737
- Falsesymmetry
- cubfan135 (subbing in for Rendog)
Lime Llamas
- TapL
- Wilbur Soot
- Shubble
- Tubbo
Green Geckos
- Ph1LzA
- Ranboo
- CaptainSparklez
- Smajor
Cyan Coyotes
- PeteZahHutt
- GoodTimeWithScar
- Ryguyrocky
- InTheLittleWood
Aqua Axolotls
- Hbomb94
- 5up
- GeminiTay
- Antfrost
Blue Bats
- Quig
- Preston
- awesamdude
- TheOrionSound
Purple Pandas
- Krtzyy
- Sneegsnag
- Ponk
- Kara Corvus
Pink Parrots
- Fruitberries
- Tommyinnit
- Jack Manifold
- ConnorEatsPants