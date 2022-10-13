All Minecraft Championship (MCC) 26 teams and players

Players and teams have been announced for the 26 Minecraft Championship. These players will participate in multiple events and work together to crown themselves as the competition’s winner. These teams have appeared before, and there are few new players being added to the fold, heating up the competition. Here’s what you need to know about all Minecraft Championship (MCC) 26 teams and their players.

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 26 teams and players

Each team featured in the MCC 26 competition will have at least four players. In addition, the name of the team will have a color to identify them, along with the name of a mob featured in the game. The first half of the teams have been announced, and we can expect to hear about the remaining participants before the big event happens on October 22.

Related: How to find and grow Sweet Berries in Minecraft

These are all the teams appearing in the MCC 26 event.

Green Goblins

Image via MC Championship Twitter

Lime Liches

Image via MC Championship Twitter

Mustard Mummies

Image via MC Championship Twitter

Orange Oozes

Image via MC Championship Twitter

Red Revans

Image via MC Championship Twitter

The players in these competitions will be competing in multiple custom games. Each tournament will have eight to 10 games chosen from the 11 games available that could be featured. These will be randomly selected for the event.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) 26 event starts on October 22 at 7 PM GMT. Everyone will have a chance to watch the main competition on Twitch, or they can watch any of the participants featured in the event on their individual stream provided by the streamer.