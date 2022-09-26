How to find and grow Sweet Berries in Minecraft

Once you’ve built up your estate in Minecraft, you will want to start some production. There are plenty of options for you to choose from. For example, you can go into husbandry to tame and breed animals, or you can farm for crops and plant trees for fruit. And that’s only scratching the surface of all that is possible to do in Minecraft. One of the options is to grow your own bushes as well. Take for example the very useful Sweet Berries, which can be used as ingredients, or to help with breeding foxes, to name just a few. That’s why we have prepared the guide to teach you how to grow Sweet Berries in Minecraft.

Where to find Sweet Berries in Minecraft

Sweet Berry bushes are thorny and can be dangerous to handle if you’re unprepared. They slow you down and can inflict minor damage, due to their thorns. However, it’s well worth it to gather some to bring back to your farm. There are several biomes that have a high chance to spawn Sweet Berry bushes:

Taiga

Taiga Hills

Taiga Mountains

Snowy Taiga

Snowy Taiga Hills

Snowy Taiga Mountains

Giant Tree Taiga

Giant Tree Taiga Hills

Giant Spruce Taiga

Giant Spruce Taiga Hills

Mountain Meadow

How to grow Sweet Berries in Minecraft

To grow some Sweet Berry bushes of your own, you will first need to gather some Sweet Berries to plant. Venture to one of the abovementioned biomes and collect a stack (depending on how many you wish to plant). Next, plant them by placing the Sweet Berry in one of these blocks:

Grass block

Dirt block

Coarse Dirt block

Podzol

Farmland

Moss block

A small berry bush will appear. This will be the first stage of the new plant, and there are four stages in total:

First stage: the plant has just been planted and has no berries.

the plant has just been planted and has no berries. Second stage: the plant has fully grown.

the plant has fully grown. Third stage: the plant yields 1-2 Sweet Berries.

the plant yields 1-2 Sweet Berries. Fourth stage: the plant yields 2-3 Sweet Berries.

To progress from one stage to the next, the bush will need the light of level 9 or above to grow. Other than patience, you can also use Bone Meal to help Sweet berry bushes increase their growth stage and speed up production. At full maturity, the bushes will eject their yield on their own. With that production in place, you now have an ever-increasing supply of Sweet Berries for all your needs in Minecraft.