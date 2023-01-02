All mods included in Minecraft All the Mods 8 – Full mod list
That’s quite the list.
If you are looking to get more out of Minecraft: Java Edition, you have likely started installing mods created by other players to add new features to the game. However, not every mod works well together, and sometimes you want to change up the game completely. Luckily, there is a mod pack that includes hundreds of mods called All the Mods 8. This collection of mods all work together and adds a bunch of new things to the game. Here is a full list of all mods included in All the Mods 8 for Minecraft.
Related: How to install and use Minecraft Forge
Every mod in All the Mods 8 for Minecraft
There are currently a total of 324 mods that come included with All the Mods 8. Here is the full list of them.
- Absent by Design
- Ad Astra!
- Additional Enchanted Miner
- Additional Lanterns
- Additional Lights
- Advanced Generators
- Advanced Peripherals
- Advancement Plaques
- AE Additions
- AE2 Things
- AEInfinityBooster
- Alchemistry
- AlchemyLib
- All the Tweaks
- AlltheCompressed
- AlltheModium
- Almost Unified
- Angel Ring
- AntiGhost
- Apotheosis
- Appleskin
- Applied Cooking
- Applied Energistics 2
- Applied Energistics 2 Wireless Terminals
- Applied Mekanistics
- Aquaculture 2
- Architectuary API
- Ars Creo
- Ars Nouveau
- Artifacts
- ATO – All the Ores
- AttributeFix
- AutoRegLib
- Bad Wither No Cookie – Reloaded
- Balm
- Bamboo Everything
- Baubley Heart Canisters
- BdLib
- Better Advancements
- BetterF3
- Bigger Reactors
- BlockUI
- Blue Flame Burning
- Blue Skies
- Bookshelf
- Botany Pots
- Botany Trees
- Botarium
- Building Gadgets
- Cable Tiers
- Caelus API
- CC: Tweaked
- Charging Gadgets
- Charm of Undying
- ChemLib
- ChoiceTheorem’s Overhauled Village
- Clickable Advancements
- Cloth Config API
- Clumps
- CoFH Core
- Comforts
- Common Capabilities
- Compact Machines
- Configured
- Connected Glass
- Connectivity
- Construction Wand
- Controlling
- Cooking for Blockheads
- Corail Tombstone
- Corail Woodcutter
- Cosmetic Armor Reworked
- Crafting on a Stick
- Crafting Tweaks
- Crash Utilities
- Create
- Create Crafts & Additions
- Creeper Overhaul
- Croptopia
- Cucumber Library
- Curios API
- Cyclops Core
- Dank Storage
- Dark Mode Everywhere
- Dark Utilities
- DataPack Anvil
- Deep Resonance
- Deeper and Darker
- DefaultSettings
- Delightful
- DimStorage
- Domum Ornamentum
- Dungeon Crawl
- EdivadLib
- Elemental Craft
- Elytra Slot
- Enchantment Descriptions
- EnderChests
- EnderTanks
- Energy Meter
- Engineer’s Décor
- Ensorcellation
- Entangled
- Entity Collision FPS Fix
- Entity Culling
- EvilCraft
- Extra Disks
- ExtraStorage
- Extreme Sound Muffler
- Farmer’s Delight
- Farming for Blockheads
- Farsight
- Fast Leaf Decay
- FastFurnace
- FastSuite
- FastWorkbench
- FerriteCore
- FindMe
- FlickerFix
- Flux Networks
- ForgeBrainLib
- FramedBlocks
- FTB Chunks
- FTB Essentials
- FTB Industrial Contraptions
- FTB Library
- FTB Quests
- FTB Ranks
- FTB Teams
- FTB Ultimine
- Fuel Goes Here
- Functional Storage
- Gateways to Eternity
- GeckoLib
- Get it Together, Drops!
- Glassential
- Guard Villagers
- Handcrafted
- Harvest with Ease
- Health Overlay
- Hex Casting
- Hexerei
- Hostile Nerual Networks
- Iceberg
- Immersive Engineering
- Industrial Foregoing
- Integrated Crafting
- Integrated Dynamics
- Integrated NBT
- Integrated Terminals
- Integrated Tunnels
- Inventory Essentials
- Inventory Profiles Next
- Iron Furnaces
- Iron Jetpacks
- It Shall not Tick
- Item Collectors
- Item Filters
- JCPlugin
- JourneyMap
- JourneyMap Integration
- Jumpy Boats
- Just Enough Items
- Just Enough Professions
- Just Enough Resources
- Kotlin
- KubeJS
- LaserIO
- Legendary Tooltips
- Let Me Despawn
- liblPN
- LibX
- Little Contraptions
- Little Logistics
- Lootr
- Macaw’s Doors
- Macaw’s Fences and Walls
- Macaw’s Lights and Lamps
- Macaw’s Roofs
- Macaw’s Trapdoors
- Mahou Tsukai
- McJtyLib
- ME Requester
- MEGA Cells
- Mekanism
- Mekanism Generators
- Mekanism Tools
- MineColonies
- Mining Gadgets
- Mob Grinding Utils
- Mod Name Tooltip
- Model Gap Fix
- Modonomicon
- Modular Routers
- Moonlight Lib
- More Dragon Eggs
- More Overlays Updated
- Morph-o-Tool
- Mouse Tweaks
- MrCrayfish’s Furniture Mod
- Multi-Piston
- My Server is Compatible
- Myrtrees
- Mystical Agraddtions
- Mystical Agriculture
- Mystical Customization
- Naturalist
- Nature’s Aura
- Nature’s Compass
- NetherPortal Fix
- No Chat Reports
- NoMoWanderer
- Observable
- Occultism
- Oculus
- Oh the Biomes You’ll Go
- OpenBlocks Elevator
- PackMenu
- Patchouli
- PAUCAL
- Phosphophyllite
- Pig Pen Cipher
- Pipez
- Placebo
- Platforms
- Pluto
- PneumaticCraft: Repressurized
- Polymorph
- Potions Master
- Powah! (Rearchitected)
- Prism
- Productive Bees
- Pylons
- Quark
- Quartz
- Radon
- Ranged Pumps
- Re-chiseled
- Reborn Storage
- Redstone Arsenal
- Refined Cooking
- Refined Storage
- Refined Storage Addons
- Refined Storage: Requestify
- Reliquary Reincarnations
- Repurposed Structures
- Resourceful Config
- Resourceful Lib
- RFTools Base
- RFTools Builder
- RFTools Control
- RFTools Power
- RFTools Storage
- RFTools Utility
- Rhino
- Roots Classic
- RSInfinityBooster
- RubidiumRunelic
- Saturn
- Scalable Cat’s Force
- SebastrnLib
- Security Craft
- ShetiPhianCore
- Shrink.
- Silent Gear
- Silent Lib
- Simple Backups
- Simple Magnets
- Simply Light
- Small Ships
- Smooth Boot (Reloaded)
- Sophisticated Backpacks
- Sophisticated Core
- Sophisticated Storage
- Spark
- Spice of Life: Carrot Edition
- Spirit
- Structure Compass
- Structure Gel API
- Structurize
- Super Factory Manager
- SuperMartijn642’s Config lib
- SuperMartijn642’s Core lib
- Supplementaries
- Tempad
- TerraBlender
- Tesseract
- The One Probe
- The Twilight Forest
- Thermal Cultivation
- Thermal Expansion
- Thermal Foundation
- Thermal Innovation
- Thermal Integration
- Thermal Locomotion
- Time in a Bottle Standalone
- Titantium
- Toast Control
- Tool Belt
- Torchmaster
- Trash Cans
- TrashSlot
- Travel Anchors
- Universal Grid
- UtilitiX
- Village Artifacts
- Void Totem
- Waystone
- When Dungeons Arise
- Wireless Chargers
- Wither Skeleton Tweaks
- Xnet
- Xnet Gases
- XyCraft
- XyCraft: Override
- XyCraft: World
- YUNG’s API
- YUNG’s Better Dungeons
- YUNG’s Better Mineshafts
- YUNG’s Better Ocean Monuments
- YUNG’s Better Strongholds