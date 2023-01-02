All mods included in Minecraft All the Mods 8 – Full mod list

If you are looking to get more out of Minecraft: Java Edition, you have likely started installing mods created by other players to add new features to the game. However, not every mod works well together, and sometimes you want to change up the game completely. Luckily, there is a mod pack that includes hundreds of mods called All the Mods 8. This collection of mods all work together and adds a bunch of new things to the game. Here is a full list of all mods included in All the Mods 8 for Minecraft.

Every mod in All the Mods 8 for Minecraft

There are currently a total of 324 mods that come included with All the Mods 8. Here is the full list of them.