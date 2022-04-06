All mouse droid locations in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Mouse Droid Hunt

The mouse droid is a famous droid that you first see in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, as it scurries around the Death Star. You can find these droids throughout Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. There’s a collectible quest for finding them all, Mouse Droid Hunt, and you’ll need to explore the galaxy to find all 20. In this guide, we cover all mouse droid locations in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Mouse Droid Hunt.

All mouse droid locations

There are 20 mouse droids for you to find across the galaxy. We recommend working your way through the game to complete the main story quests, and to unlock multiple planets to find them all.

Bespin – Cloud City

You can find two mouse droids in Cloud City on Bespin. We found them in the same location, roaming between the grass mediums on the fourth level of Cloud City, on the east side of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Coruscant – Federal District

You can find another two on Coruscant in the Federal District. You can find one close to the center of the map, on the first level of the Federal District. Go inside the room on the left side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the right platform, the second mouse droid will be closer to the south part of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dagobah – Dragonsnake Bog

There are two you can find on Dagobah in the Dragonsnake Bog. The first one will be closer to the east side of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second will be closer to the center of the map, roaming around between the trees.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Endor – Ewok Village

You can find two more in the Ewok Village on Endor. The first one will be to the left of the landing pad when you initially arrive at the location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second mouse droid is closer to the west side of the Ewok Village, on the same level as the previous mouse droid.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hoth – Echo Base

There are two mouse droids in Echo Base on Hoth. The first one you can find to the right of the landing pad when you reach the location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second droid will be roaming the halls of Echo Base on the east side of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jakku – Niima Outpost

Two mouse droids are roaming around Jakku at Niima Outpost. You can find the first one to the west of the landing pad, inside a deserted section of the Star Destroyer.

The second will be inside a deserted engine.

Tatooine – Jundland Wastes

You will find two mouse droids in the Jundland Wastes on Tatooine. There will be one on the left of the landing pad, rolling on top of the buildings.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second mouse droid will be further to the west, next to the crashed shuttle with Tusken Raiders.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tatooine – Mos Eisley

You can find two roaming around Mos Eisley on Tatooine. The first will be to the southwest part of the map, roaming around a building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second one is also roaming around a building, but you can find it to the northeast in Mos Eisley.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tatooine – Mos Espa

You will find two more mouse droids in Mos Espa on Tatooine. The first mouse droid will be to the left of the landing pad, driving on top of several buildings.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In an alleyway, the second mouse droid will be to the south of the landing pad.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yavin 4 – Great Temple

You can find two mouse droids inside the Great Temple on Yavin 4. The first will be roaming at the center of the temple, close to the entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the second floor, the second mouse droid will be higher up in the Great Temple. You can find it on the east side of the map, on the outside.