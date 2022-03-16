All MP upgrade locations in Tunic

This guide is a work in progress! Check back soon for updates.

Magic can open up many opportunities for your little fox in Tunic, but it’s limited by how much MP you have. When you first pick up the Magic Dagger, for example, you can only use it three times before you’re all out of juice. Luckily, items exist in the game that’ll allow you to boost your character’s MP, just like all the other stats. Here’s where to find them.

Beneath the Eastern Vault

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you navigate the spider-filled depths of the area underneath the Fortress of the Eastern Vault, you’ll spy a seemingly-inaccessible chest on a little islet on the other side of an underground river. To reach it, you’ll need to hit the switch in the other corner of the room. There are two ways to do this: either hit it with the Magic Rod, which you might have by this point, or head into the next room, cross the bridge, and double back to hit it with the sword. This will create a bridge across the chest, and your first MP upgrade.

Ruined Atoll

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can pick up this power-up as soon as you access the teleportation hub. Take a trip to the Ruined Atoll, and make your way down to the central platform. On the northern arm, pointing back up towards the shrine, you’ll find a chest guarded by a Husher, one of the large corrupted birds. Take it down, being careful not to get hit, as the bird’s attacks will deplete your maximum HP. Once it’s finished, open the chest for your prize.

The Quarry

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll likely spot this chest the first time you visit the Quarry, but it’s tantalizingly out of reach. Return later on with the laurels in hand (you may have to take the secret path from the summit of the Overworld’s mountain) and you can flashstep across the gap and claim the item.