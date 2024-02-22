All Negative Status Ailments in Nightingale & How to Cure Them

Recommended Videos

When you think of status effects, you usually think of things like poison or paralysis right? Well in Nightingale, status ailments take on a different meaning than what you’re used to.

It can be anything from heat, to hunger, to exhaustion. The status ailments in Nightingale are a little hard to see, and even harder to discern when you’re busy building or stocking up on supplies. However, if you aren’t careful, these silent killers can take out your HP bar before you know it. In this quick guide, we’ll go over all the status ailments and what to do about them in Nightingale.

What To Do About Heat in Nightingale

Heat is one of the quickest ways you can get your HP handed to you in Nightingale. While it is a killer, it is one of the most obvious you’ll come across. Unlike other ailments, heat has an indicator just like Wet does when you submerge your character in water. When your character is overheating, a bar that says Hot will appear just above your toolbar.

That’s an indicator that you need to do something about the heat. The most reliable way to beat the heat is to find some shade as soon as you can. The second best way is to consume something that can help with the heat, like Water, which you can buy from merchants for Essence.

What To Do About Hunger in Nightingale

Hunger is a simple matter to solve, although you’d think that when your character dies, there would be a bit more notifying going on. Unlike heat, there is no notification when you are hungry, except for a little icon in the bottom left corner of your game. If you ignore this for too long, your character will begin to lose health until eventually they die.

If players don’t attention to the entire screen at once, this can come as a surprise. You’ll wonder “What got me?” when it was your terrible eating habits. The solution to your problem is to build a campfire and make as much cooked food as possible. It is convenient, lightweight, and doesn’t take up too much of your inventory.

What To Do About Tiredness in Nightingale

Tiredness is another status ailment you can note by looking above your HP bar on the bottom left of Nightingale. Tiredness affects everything, draining stamina and limiting how much you can recover. If you see the Tiredness icon and notice you’re having trouble sprinting for as long, you must fix your tiredness status as soon as possible. While there are no HP consequences, your stamina will continue to suffer without sleep.

The way you can solve this is by creating a bedroll or even comfier option and setting it underneath a roof. Whether it be a tent or a proper roof, it does not matter. Once you take either a Short Rest or Long Rest, your tiredness will go away. Remember that a Short Rest has no kind of transition, other than a yawn from your character. Keeping things like lighting fixtures or a fire near your bedroll can improve your rest.