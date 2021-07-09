All New Shiny Pokémon added for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

The Pokémon Go Fest 2021 event will see plenty of new Pokémon coming to Pokémon Go that you can obtain for a limited time during the event. If you purchased a ticket to Pokémon Go Fest 2021, from July 17 to 18, there would be a chance for you to add many of them to your collection and encounter even more rare and legendary Pokémon that will be making an appearance during the virtual event. There are also new shiny Pokémon that are being activated for the event for those who collection hunters. They will be available for Pokémon Go Fest 2021, but they will remain in the game once everything wraps up.

These are all of the Pokémon, and their evolved forms, that will have their shiny versions added when Pokémon Go Fest 2021 goes live. You will have to wait for the event to arrive in your local region before you can have a chance to encounter them in the wild.

Audino

Chimecho

Exploud

Galarian Ponyta for Pokemon Go Fest 2021

Galarian Zigzagoon for Pokemon Go Fest 2021

Loudred

Palpitoad

Pikachu for Pokemon Go Fest 2021

Sawk

Seismitoad

Throh

Tympole

Unown F

Whismur

Many of these Pokémon will show up during Pokémon Go Fest 2021, specifically in the rotating habitats happening on the first day. You’ll have to go out of your way to try and encounter them during these rotations to make sure you capture all of the ones you want to add to your collection. Some of them may also show up when you have incense activated, so make sure to have it activated on your avatar to increase your chances of more Pokémon showing up nearby.