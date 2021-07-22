All of Seer’s abilities in Apex Legends
Track down your opponents, and go in for the kill.
The Apex Legends Legend roster is getting bigger with the arrival of Obi Edolasim, aka Seer, in Season 10: Emergence. Unlike some of the more aggressive Legends, Seer has a very stealth-oriented, tactical-style kit. He is most comparable to OG Legend Bloodhound in that his abilities are all about tracking, but Seer goes about the hunt in a different way. Let’s take a look at all of Seer’s abilities.
Note: Names are based on pre-release descriptions, and may not be the same on release.
Passive: Heartbeat Sensor
When you are using Aim Down Sights (ADS), you will have a heartbeat sensor that will drop you hints as to where an enemy you are pursuing could be.
Tactical: Microdrone Tracker
You can send out a small group of Microdrones to reveal to you the enemy’s location by tracking them down more clearly than the passive. Enemy healing in a corner somewhere? Seer can track them down.
Ultimate: Microdrone Sphere
Send out a swarm of hundreds of Microdrone’s to create a sphere of energy that will track all fast-moving enemies within that space.
Overall, Seer is all about lurking in the shadows, tracking a target, and going in for the kill.