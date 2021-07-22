All of Seer’s abilities in Apex Legends

The Apex Legends Legend roster is getting bigger with the arrival of Obi Edolasim, aka Seer, in Season 10: Emergence. Unlike some of the more aggressive Legends, Seer has a very stealth-oriented, tactical-style kit. He is most comparable to OG Legend Bloodhound in that his abilities are all about tracking, but Seer goes about the hunt in a different way. Let’s take a look at all of Seer’s abilities.

Note: Names are based on pre-release descriptions, and may not be the same on release.

Passive: Heartbeat Sensor

Image via Respawn

When you are using Aim Down Sights (ADS), you will have a heartbeat sensor that will drop you hints as to where an enemy you are pursuing could be.

Tactical: Microdrone Tracker

Image via Respawn

You can send out a small group of Microdrones to reveal to you the enemy’s location by tracking them down more clearly than the passive. Enemy healing in a corner somewhere? Seer can track them down.

Ultimate: Microdrone Sphere

Image via Respawn

Send out a swarm of hundreds of Microdrone’s to create a sphere of energy that will track all fast-moving enemies within that space.

Overall, Seer is all about lurking in the shadows, tracking a target, and going in for the kill.