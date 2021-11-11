all-operators-in-rainbow-six-extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction is a PvE game based in the Rainbow Six universe. As such, it revolves heavily around the Operators in your team and how they work together, and some are better than others. In this guide, we’ll cover every Operator in Rainbow Six Extraction, so you know who you’re dealing with. The complete list of every Operator in Rainbow Six Extraction is as follows.

Doc

Ela

Pulse

Alibi

Finka

Hibana

Lion

Sledge

Vigil

IQ

Jager

Rook

Fuze

Smoke

Tachanka

Capitao

Gridlock

Nomad

Same Operators, new purpose

In the transition from Rainbow Six Siege to Rainbow Six Extraction, many aspects of each Operator have changed, meaning that some have new gadgets and weapons, while others have the same loadout with a new function for their gadget. You’ll have to experiment with each to uncover their unique talents and skills, particularly since several aspects of each Operator can now be upgraded over time with XP.

The key difference between Rainbow Six Siege and Rainbow Six Extraction is that this game focuses on killing groups of enemies as a team. As a result, all Operators have been functionally adapted so that their gadgets and loadouts work better for aiding teammates and killing aliens. For example, Sledge is now rather handy at getting the team out in one piece through new exits, while Pulse is better for detecting enemies through walls, keeping the team well informed.