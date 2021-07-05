All playable Pokémon in Pokémon Unite – full roster

Pokémon Unite will give players the chance to see, and play with, Pokémon as they have never done before. Prepare to take on other players in some furious MOBA-style action. The game, which will be coming to Nintendo Switch in July, and mobile in September, will feature quite a few fan-favorite Pokémon.

If you have been wondering exactly who will be in the game at launch, you can find a full list of the available Pokémon below. There are plenty of popular options in there and some unusual choices. As you can see, the MOBA nature of the game is driving some of the picks.

Pikachu

Charizard

Snorlax

Crustle

Greninja

Eldegoss

Talonflame

Lucario

Venusaur

Mr. Mime

Slowbro

Absol

Machamp

Wigglytuff

Alolan Ninetales

Cramorant

Gengar

Garchomp

Cinderace

During the games, players will be able to level up their Pokémon through the various forms. They will begin as the most basic form of the Pokémon, and as the match goes on and they earn experience, they will level up and learn new moves and evolve their Pokémon.

Players can also expect plenty of post-launch Pokémon to be added to the roster, although we do not know exactly how large it will grow over time. Players can expect both Blastoise and Gardevoir to be added to the game after it launches.