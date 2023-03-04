Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes (March 2023)
Unlock the power of rebirth with codes – level up faster and dominate the fantasy world!
Roblox Rebirth Champions X is a click simulator game where you can level up your character by clicking the screen. In the game, you can explore different worlds, unlock new features, and face challenges along the way. The game has a fantasy theme, with various mythical pets and worlds to discover.
In addition to the gameplay, Roblox Rebirth Champions X offers codes to redeem to unlock rewards and bonuses. These codes can provide you with items like luck boosts, rebirth boosts, and click boosts, which can help you level up your character more quickly and progress faster through the game.
Rebirth Champions X all codes
Rebirth Champions X working codes
- jungle — Reward: 2x Luck Boosts (New)
- anniversary — Reward: 2x Luck Boosts
- 100m — Reward: 2 2x Luck Boost
- flower — Reward: 4 2x Luck Boost
- molten — Reward: 2x Double Luck Boosts
- ocean — Reward: 4x Double Luck Boosts
- fish — Reward: 4x Double Luck Boosts
- 2023 — Reward: 4x Double Luck Boosts
- santa — Reward: 4 2x Luck Boost
- christmas — Reward: 4 2x Luck Boost
- 95m — Reward: 4 2x Luck Boost
- pirate — Reward: 3 2x Luck Boosts
- 90m — Reward: 3 2x Rebirths Boosts
- update32 — Reward: 2 2x Click Boosts
- 175kthanks — Reward: 1 10x Click Boost
- 75m — Reward: 2 Luck Boosts
- 150kthanks — Reward: 2 Rebirths Boosts
- 60m — Reward: 2 2x Luck Boosts
- 50m — Reward: 2 2x Luck Boosts
- 100kthanks — Reward: two 2x Rebirths Boost
- 75kthanks — Reward: two 2x Luck Boosts
- thanksfor50k — Reward:2x Luck Boost
- 10mthanks — Reward:2x Luck Boost
- wow30000 — Reward:2x Boost
- 20kthankyou — Reward: a Boost
- freeluckboost — Reward:2x Luck Boost
- wow10klikesthanks — Reward: 2x Luck Boost
- freeclicksomg — Reward: 2x Click Boost
- 5klikesthanks — Reward: 2x Luck Boost
- wow2500likes — Reward: 2x Rebirths Boost
- already1500likes — Reward: 2x Luck Boost
- thanks500likes — Reward: 2x Click Boost
- release — Reward: 1,000 Clicks
Rebirth Champions X expired codes
- ancient — Reward: 3 2x Rebirths Boosts
- seacave — Reward: 3 2x Luck Boosts
- evil — Reward: 3 2x Click Boosts
- halloween — Reward: a 10x Click Boost
- pixel — Reward: 2 2x Rebirth Boosts
- axolotls — Reward: 2 2x Click Boosts
- aqua — Reward: 2 2x Clicks Boosts
- blackhole — Reward: 2 2x Clicks Boosts
- hacker — Reward: 2 2x Rebirth Boosts
- saturn — Reward: 2 2x Rebirth Boosts
- sun — Reward: 2 2x Click Boosts
- destruction — Reward: 2 2x Click Boosts
- tutel — Reward: 2 2x Rebirth Boosts
- shadow — Reward: 3 Luck Boosts
- neon — Reward: 2 Rebirth Boosts
- fantasy — Reward: 2 Luck Boosts
- lab — Reward: 2 Luck Boosts
- kraken — Reward: 2 Luck Boosts
- summer — Reward: 2 Luck Boosts
- galactic — Reward: 2 2x Rebirth Boosts
- alien — Reward: 2 2x Luck Boosts
- mars — Reward: 2 2x Luck Boosts
- space — Reward: 2 2x Rebirth Boosts
- hell — Reward:2x Luck Boost
- steampunk — Reward:2x Luck Boost
- heaven — Reward: 2x Luck Boost
- nuclear — Reward: 2x Rebirths Boost
- void — Reward:2x Luck Boost
- spooky — Reward: 2x Luck Boost
- cave — Reward: 2x Luck Boost
- easter — Reward: a Boost
- easter2 — Reward:2x Luck Boost
- moon — Reward: 2x Luck Boost
How to redeem codes in Rebirth Champions X
Here is how to redeem codes in the game.
- Launch the game and press the Shop button on the left side of the screen.
- Scroll down to the bottom or press Twitter on the right in the shop menu.
- Type the working code there and redeem it to get rewards.
How can you get more codes for Rebirth Champions X
If you’re looking to get your hands on more Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes, there are a few places you can look. One of the best options is to join Studio Powerful’s Discord Server, where the developers frequently share codes and updates about the game. Additionally, you can follow Studio Powerful on Twitter. This is a great way to stay up-to-date on the latest developments and ensure you don’t miss out on valuable codes.
Why are your Rebirth Champions X codes not working
If you’re having trouble getting your Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes to work, a few common issues could be causing the problem. One possibility is that you may have made an error while typing in the code. Make sure to double-check the code and ensure that you’ve entered it correctly. Another possibility is that the code may have expired.
How to get more freebies in Rebirth Champions X
A few options are available if you want more free rewards in Roblox Rebirth Champions X. One of the best ways to earn rewards is by joining the game’s official Roblox group. By doing so, you’ll gain access to the exclusive chest in the lobby. Another option is to spin the game’s wheel, which can reward you with various valuable items and resources.
What genre is Rebirth Champions X
Roblox Rebirth Champions X is a click simulator game with a fantasy theme. The game falls under the role-playing game (RPG) genre, where you take on the role of a champion and level up your character by clicking the screen. While the gameplay primarily revolves around clicking, the game also features various worlds to explore and challenges to overcome, adding an element of adventure to the game.