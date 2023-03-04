Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes (March 2023)

Roblox Rebirth Champions X is a click simulator game where you can level up your character by clicking the screen. In the game, you can explore different worlds, unlock new features, and face challenges along the way. The game has a fantasy theme, with various mythical pets and worlds to discover.

In addition to the gameplay, Roblox Rebirth Champions X offers codes to redeem to unlock rewards and bonuses. These codes can provide you with items like luck boosts, rebirth boosts, and click boosts, which can help you level up your character more quickly and progress faster through the game.

Rebirth Champions X all codes

Rebirth Champions X working codes

jungle — Reward: 2x Luck Boosts (New)

— Reward: 2x Luck Boosts (New) anniversary — Reward: 2x Luck Boosts

— Reward: 2x Luck Boosts 100m — Reward: 2 2x Luck Boost

— Reward: 2 2x Luck Boost flower — Reward: 4 2x Luck Boost

— Reward: 4 2x Luck Boost molten — Reward: 2x Double Luck Boosts

— Reward: 2x Double Luck Boosts ocean — Reward: 4x Double Luck Boosts

— Reward: 4x Double Luck Boosts fish — Reward: 4x Double Luck Boosts

— Reward: 4x Double Luck Boosts 2023 — Reward: 4x Double Luck Boosts

— Reward: 4x Double Luck Boosts santa — Reward: 4 2x Luck Boost

— Reward: 4 2x Luck Boost christmas — Reward: 4 2x Luck Boost

— Reward: 4 2x Luck Boost 95m — Reward: 4 2x Luck Boost

— Reward: 4 2x Luck Boost pirate — Reward: 3 2x Luck Boosts

— Reward: 3 2x Luck Boosts 90m — Reward: 3 2x Rebirths Boosts

— Reward: 3 2x Rebirths Boosts update32 — Reward: 2 2x Click Boosts

— Reward: 2 2x Click Boosts 175kthanks — Reward: 1 10x Click Boost

— Reward: 1 10x Click Boost 75m — Reward: 2 Luck Boosts

— Reward: 2 Luck Boosts 150kthanks — Reward: 2 Rebirths Boosts

— Reward: 2 Rebirths Boosts 60m — Reward: 2 2x Luck Boosts

— Reward: 2 2x Luck Boosts 50m — Reward: 2 2x Luck Boosts

— Reward: 2 2x Luck Boosts 100kthanks — Reward: two 2x Rebirths Boost

— Reward: two 2x Rebirths Boost 75kthanks — Reward: two 2x Luck Boosts

— Reward: two 2x Luck Boosts thanksfor50k — Reward:2x Luck Boost

— Reward:2x Luck Boost 10mthanks — Reward:2x Luck Boost

— Reward:2x Luck Boost wow30000 — Reward:2x Boost

— Reward:2x Boost 20kthankyou — Reward: a Boost

— Reward: a Boost freeluckboost — Reward:2x Luck Boost

— Reward:2x Luck Boost wow10klikesthanks — Reward: 2x Luck Boost

— Reward: 2x Luck Boost freeclicksomg — Reward: 2x Click Boost

— Reward: 2x Click Boost 5klikesthanks — Reward: 2x Luck Boost

— Reward: 2x Luck Boost wow2500likes — Reward: 2x Rebirths Boost

— Reward: 2x Rebirths Boost already1500likes — Reward: 2x Luck Boost

— Reward: 2x Luck Boost thanks500likes — Reward: 2x Click Boost

— Reward: 2x Click Boost release — Reward: 1,000 Clicks

Rebirth Champions X expired codes

ancient — Reward: 3 2x Rebirths Boosts

— Reward: 3 2x Rebirths Boosts seacave — Reward: 3 2x Luck Boosts

— Reward: 3 2x Luck Boosts evil — Reward: 3 2x Click Boosts

— Reward: 3 2x Click Boosts halloween — Reward: a 10x Click Boost

— Reward: a 10x Click Boost pixel — Reward: 2 2x Rebirth Boosts

— Reward: 2 2x Rebirth Boosts axolotls — Reward: 2 2x Click Boosts

— Reward: 2 2x Click Boosts aqua — Reward: 2 2x Clicks Boosts

blackhole — Reward: 2 2x Clicks Boosts

— Reward: 2 2x Clicks Boosts hacker — Reward: 2 2x Rebirth Boosts

— Reward: 2 2x Rebirth Boosts saturn — Reward: 2 2x Rebirth Boosts

— Reward: 2 2x Rebirth Boosts sun — Reward: 2 2x Click Boosts

— Reward: 2 2x Click Boosts destruction — Reward: 2 2x Click Boosts

— Reward: 2 2x Click Boosts tutel — Reward: 2 2x Rebirth Boosts

— Reward: 2 2x Rebirth Boosts shadow — Reward: 3 Luck Boosts

— Reward: 3 Luck Boosts neon — Reward: 2 Rebirth Boosts

— Reward: 2 Rebirth Boosts fantasy — Reward: 2 Luck Boosts

— Reward: 2 Luck Boosts lab — Reward: 2 Luck Boosts

— Reward: 2 Luck Boosts kraken — Reward: 2 Luck Boosts

— Reward: 2 Luck Boosts summer — Reward: 2 Luck Boosts

— Reward: 2 Luck Boosts galactic — Reward: 2 2x Rebirth Boosts

— Reward: 2 2x Rebirth Boosts alien — Reward: 2 2x Luck Boosts

— Reward: 2 2x Luck Boosts mars — Reward: 2 2x Luck Boosts

— Reward: 2 2x Luck Boosts space — Reward: 2 2x Rebirth Boosts

— Reward: 2 2x Rebirth Boosts hell — Reward:2x Luck Boost

— Reward:2x Luck Boost steampunk — Reward:2x Luck Boost

— Reward:2x Luck Boost heaven — Reward: 2x Luck Boost

— Reward: 2x Luck Boost nuclear — Reward: 2x Rebirths Boost

— Reward: 2x Rebirths Boost void — Reward:2x Luck Boost

— Reward:2x Luck Boost spooky — Reward: 2x Luck Boost

— Reward: 2x Luck Boost cave — Reward: 2x Luck Boost

— Reward: 2x Luck Boost easter — Reward: a Boost

— Reward: a Boost easter2 — Reward:2x Luck Boost

— Reward:2x Luck Boost moon — Reward: 2x Luck Boost

How to redeem codes in Rebirth Champions X

Here is how to redeem codes in the game.

Launch the game and press the Shop button on the left side of the screen. Scroll down to the bottom or press Twitter on the right in the shop menu. Type the working code there and redeem it to get rewards.

How can you get more codes for Rebirth Champions X

If you’re looking to get your hands on more Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes, there are a few places you can look. One of the best options is to join Studio Powerful’s Discord Server, where the developers frequently share codes and updates about the game. Additionally, you can follow Studio Powerful on Twitter. This is a great way to stay up-to-date on the latest developments and ensure you don’t miss out on valuable codes.

Why are your Rebirth Champions X codes not working

If you’re having trouble getting your Roblox Rebirth Champions X codes to work, a few common issues could be causing the problem. One possibility is that you may have made an error while typing in the code. Make sure to double-check the code and ensure that you’ve entered it correctly. Another possibility is that the code may have expired.

How to get more freebies in Rebirth Champions X

A few options are available if you want more free rewards in Roblox Rebirth Champions X. One of the best ways to earn rewards is by joining the game’s official Roblox group. By doing so, you’ll gain access to the exclusive chest in the lobby. Another option is to spin the game’s wheel, which can reward you with various valuable items and resources.

What genre is Rebirth Champions X

Roblox Rebirth Champions X is a click simulator game with a fantasy theme. The game falls under the role-playing game (RPG) genre, where you take on the role of a champion and level up your character by clicking the screen. While the gameplay primarily revolves around clicking, the game also features various worlds to explore and challenges to overcome, adding an element of adventure to the game.