All Poetry Page Locations in Brighthoof in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Poetry is something you wouldn’t expect in a violent game like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands but it is indeed present. There are two pages you find in the main city of Brighthoof. Here’s where to find them.

#1 – Ye Olde Bandit’s Lair

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first poetry page can be found on the mast of a ship near the Chestnut Gate spawn location. It’s also close to Izzy’s Fizzies. The area is next to the beautiful ocean to the left of you near a dock. You should see a sign with a bag of cold and the words “Ye Olde Bandit’s Lair.” On the left of that, you’ll find a lifeboat held up by rope. Jump on top of it. Next, go on top of the blue roof next to the boat. You’re now behind the bootylicious sign. Now, turn right and make your way across a rope bridge to grab the first poetry page.

#2 – The Wibblesern Well

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the second poetry page nearby the Queen’s Gate portal. It is the razor-like symbol on the map. From the portal, turn right and jump over the boats at Harborside. Get to the area where you see a fishnet pointing towards the portal’s area. Go up the staircase to the left of the fishnet. Turn left at the top of the staircase, and you’ll see a red cloth covering an area. Run past it and keep following the path past the hung-up shark. Go around the corner and you’ll see a roped ladder. Jump on it and climb. Keep following the wooden bridge path until you find the second poetry page on a table.

Thankfully, once you’ve finished collecting the poetry pages, the game will auto-save, making sure it will keep track of your progress.