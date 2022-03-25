How to save in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will take you through all manner of levels and environments as you try to defend the world from the maniacal Dragon Lord. But can you manually save your game in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands? Read on to find out.

Currently, the only way to save your game in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is through the auto-save functionality. At key events of the story or during moments you get to a new location, it will start auto-saving.

You can check to see if the game is auto-saving by looking at the top left of the screen. A small yellow circle with an emblem in it pops up with a line wrapping around it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thankfully, creating a new game won’t overwrite your current progress. This means you can play around with multiple classes, like the Spellshot, to see which one is right for you before moving on to the main quest. When you want to play as a different character, simply go to the main menu and select “Load Character.” From there, you can see the characters’ playtime, level, name, current quest, and class. This will make it easy for you to figure out who’s who.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, despite lacking a manual save feature, is fair with its checkpoints so you don’t need to worry it’s only auto-save compatible.