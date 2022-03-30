There are several Poetry Pages for you to find as you explore Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. These Poetry Pages offer a small preview of the poem the bard will sing in Izzy Fizzie’s tavern back at Brighthoof. You’ll need to find them all if you want complete this challenge. In this guide, we cover where to find all Poetry Page locations in Drowned Abyss in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

There are two Poetry Pages for you to find in the Drowned Abyss. The first Poetry Page will be at the center of the map, on the large ship to the right of the entrance. You can reach this ship by taking the air pad on the right side of the area and shooting up to the vessel’s side. Continue your way up to the ship until you make it on the deck, and then take a right up the ramp. You’ll find the Poetry Page tucked away on the deck.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Poetry Page is beyond the central room. You can find it to the left of the entrance, on the pathway to the region’s obelisk. Instead of going to the obelisk, take a right, and continue down this pathway. Before entering the main area, take a left on the stairs, and jump onto some mushrooms. You’ll find the Poetry Page tucked into a corner of the tallest mushroom.