All Pokemon Go Community Day Dates – Spring 2024

As we head toward spring in the Northern Hemisphere, Pokémon Go fans are looking forward to better weather for their Pokemon adventures. Now we have some specific days to be excited about, because Niantic has confirmed the Pokemon Go Community Day dates for the spring season.

Community Days are one of the biggest events in Pokémon Go, bringing players out to collect the featured Pokemon and even inspiring themed baked goods from foodie content creators to honor the day. The confirmed Spring 2024 Pokémon Go Community Day dates will help players plan ahead so we can take full advantage of the Pokémon hunting and community goodness of these monthly celebrations.

Spring 2024 Pokémon Go Community Day Dates

Niantic has the Community Day dates for Pokémon Go all lined up for the next several months, so save the dates:

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 (Community Day Classic)

Saturday, April 20, 2024

Sunday, May 19, 2024

Aside from the dates, we don’t have too many additional details on these upcoming Pokémon Go Community Day events just yet. With the March Community Day falling on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, I’m rooting for something green and on-theme to celebrate the season.

In April, we’ll get our next Community Day Classic, which should bring back another favorite from a past Community Day.

Spring 2024 Pokémon Go Additional Event Dates

Alongside the Community Day dates announcement, Niantic also teased some of the upcoming dates for other in-game events for the Spring 2024 season. If the current event schedule keeps up, I’d be surprised if these are the only event dates ahead for March 2024 and beyond, but for now we know there will be Pokémon Go goodness on these dates in the coming months:

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Since we’re a few days into February 2024 and all the events that come with it, I expect we’ll start to see details about those March events in another few weeks if past patterns hold true. And with that extra community day and double event schedule, April is already looking packed!

While we wait for more details about these upcoming events, we can at least mark our calendars for when we should plan to put a little extra time into Pokémon Go.