Pokemon GO February 2024 Events: All Dates for Special Events, Community Days, Spotlight Hours, and Raids

Between the Sinnoh Tour and regular Pokemon GO events like Community Day, Raids, and Spotlight Hour, February 2024 is shaping up to be a busy month. Thankfully, we’ve got the full calendar of February 2024 Pokemon GO events to help us plan ahead.

As we head into February, many Pokemon fans are thinking about Pokemon Day and the announcements it may bring. Even if we can’t wait for a good surprise, there’s still plenty of other events to look forward to this month, particularly when it comes to Pokemon GO. We’ve got the full event calendar (barring any Pokemon Day surprises on February 27), so let’s dig in.

Pokemon GO February 2024 Community Day

Image via Niantic

Our Community Day in February 2024 will feature the egg Pokemon Chansey. Pokemon GO Chansey Community Day will be February 4, 2024 from 2 PM to 5 PM.

We’ve got all the details about bonuses for the event here.

Pokemon GO February 2024 Event: Lunar New Year Dragons Unleashed

Image via Niantic

Our first big Pokemon GO event for February celebrates the Lunar New Year, with the Dragons Unleashed celebration on February 5 through February 11.

Ushering in the Year of the Dragon, this event features the debut of Drampa and Shiny Drampa, plus plenty of featured dragon-type Pokemon.

Pokemon GO February 2024 GO Battle Day

Image via Niantic

If you’re looking to battle, mark down February 10 on your calendar, because that’s the date for our February GO Battle Day. The event will go from 12 AM to just before midnight in your local time.

GO Battle Day is a recurring event where trainers can compete in multiple sets of Go Battle League Matches each day.

Pokemon GO February 2024 Raid Day: Hisuian Decidueye

Image via The Pokemon Company

On February 11 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, Pokemon GO fans can participate in a special Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day.

Full details for the Raid Day event have yet to be announced, but it will likely follow a similar pattern to previous Raid Days with the featured Pokemon appearing more often in Raids. We will update as we get more information from Niantic.

Pokemon GO February 2024 Event: Carnival of Love

Image via the Pokemon Company

We’ll be celebrating Valentine’s Day Pokemon GO style with the Carnival of Love event on February 13 to February 15 from 10 AM to 8 PM local time.

Full details for this event haven’t yet been released. We’ll update as we learn more, but I’m betting on some pink Pokemon and maybe Pikachu in its Valentine’s Day best.

Pokemon GO February 2024 Event: Road to Sinnoh

Image via Niantic

As we head towards the Global edition of Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh, trainers can prepare through the Road to Sinnoh. This event begins on February 19 and runs through February 23.

Pokemon GO‘s Road to Sinnoh event is all about the Sinnoh region and will feature the Gen 4 starters, as well as other Pokemon from the region. We’ve got all the details here.

Pokemon GO February 2024 Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh-Global

Image via Niantic

Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh-Global will take place from February 24 to February 25, from 10 AM to 6 PM local time on each day.

This event features a variety of bonuses and special five-star raid encounters with Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia. Check out our event guide for more details on the Pokemon GO debut of these two Pokemon and their new Adventure Effects.

Pokemon GO February 2024 Spotlight Hours

Image via The Pokemon Company

This month, we’ll have three different Pokemon GO Stoplight Hours to celebrate. During Stoplight Hours, featured Pokemon appear more frequently in the wild, and trainers typically get an added bonus for catching them. Our dates and Pokemon for February 2024 Spotlight Hours are:

February 6: Dratini, with Double Catch XP

February 13: Munna, with Double Catch Candy

February 27: Sandshdrew & Alolan Sandshrew, with Double Transfer Candy

Pokemon GO February 2024 Mega Raids

In addition to Five-Star Raids, Pokemon GO fans will also see a variety of Mega Raids across the map during February. Here are the dates for each Mega Raid Pokemon this month:

January 31 to February 15: Mega Latias & Mega Latios

February 15 to February 22: Mega Absol

February 22 to March 1: Mega Garchomp

Pokemon GO February 2024 Five Star Raids & Shadow Raids

Image via Niantic

Throughout the month of February 2024, trainers in Pokemon GO will see different featured Five-Star Raids. These raids primarily fall towards the end of the month, rounding out the events schedule as we head into March. Featured Five-Star Raid Pokemon in February 2024 are:

February 15 to February 20: Darkrai

February 20 to February 21: Cresselia

February 21 to February 22: Uxie (Asia-Pacific Region only)

February 21 to February 22: Mesprit (Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India only)

February 21 to February 22: Azelf (The Americas and Greenland only)

February 22 to February 23: Heatran

February 23 to February 26: Origin Forme Giratina

February 26-March 1: Cresslia & Heatran

February will also feature Shadow Articuno Raids every weekend throughout the month.

Pokemon GO February 2024 Raid Hours & Elite Raid Hours

Image via Niantic

Each of the featured Five-Star Raid Pokemon will also have a special Raid Hour. Pokemon caught during the Raid Hour know a special featured attack that is exclusive to this hour only. The Raid Hours for each Pokemon during their events will run from 6PM to 7 PM on one day only.

Here are the Raid Hour dates:

Mega Latias Raid Hour: January 31

Mega Latios Raid Hour: February 7

Darkrai Raid Hour, featuring Sludge Bomb: February 19

Cresselia Raid Hour, featuring Grass Knot: February 20

Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf Region-Specific Raid Hours: February 21

Heatran Raid Hour, featuring Megma Storm: February 22

Origin Forme Giratina, featuring Shadow Force: February 23

Second Cresselia Raid Hour: February 28

Second Heatran Raid Hour: February 28

February will also feature the Debut of Enamorus: Incarnate Form. Throughout the day on February 14, Enamorous will appear in Elite Raid Hours:

12 PM-1 PM

1 PM to 2 PM

5 PM to 6 PM

6 PM to 7 PM

Enamorus will not have a Shiny form in Pokemon GO during its debut.