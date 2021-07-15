All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Frost Hour times and legendary Pokémon raids in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Go Fest 2021 event is a huge ticketed event that you can choose to participate in Pokémon Go. So make sure to buy your ticket if you want to take part in it to earn all of the exclusive items, Pokémon spawns, and participate in the many five-star raids. The event will be happening from July 17 to 18. On July 18, the event will become a massive raid day with rotation raid times for you to battle exclusive legendary Pokémon. In this guide, we’re going to detail all of Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Frost Hour times and legendary Pokémon raids that you can find.

The Raid Day will take place on July 18 from 10 AM to 6 PM in your local time zone. During that time, every hour, a different raid hour will occur where specific legendary Pokémon will appear in five-star raids. You will need to work together with multiple trainers to take them out before they disappear. For the Frost Hour, that will happen at 12 PM and 4 PM in your local time zone.

These are all of the legendary Pokémon that you can find during the Frost Hour five-star raids.

Articuno

Azelf

Kyogre

Kyurem

Lugia

Mesprit

Palkia

Regice

Suicune

Uxie

Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie will be appearing in five-star raids during the Frost Hour. However, these Pokémon will still be restricted to their specific regions. Azelf will be appearing in North America, Central America, South America, and Greenland. Mesprit will appear in the Middle East, Africa, India, and Europe regions. Uxie will appear in the Asia-Pacific region.

Throughout Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Raid Day, there will be an exclusive Raid Timed Research project available that you can complete to earn eight raid passes that you can use, and 10 from spinning Gym discs.