All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Lava Hour times and all legendary Pokémon raids in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Go Fest 2021 event in Pokémon Go is a massive two-day event. It will take place from July 17 to 18, and it is a ticketed event. So if you want to gain access to all of the exclusive rewards, Pokémon, and raids that will be happening, we highly recommend you purchase a ticket to take part in it. On the second day, July 18, multiple five-star raids will be appearing worldwide, with four unique raid hours happening throughout the event. In this guide, we’re going to share all of Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Lava Hour times and all legendary Pokémon spawning in five-star raids.

During Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day, the Lava Hour will feature several Pokémon you may have encountered in Pokémon Go at exclusive times throughout the year. These will all be legendary Pokémon, which means you and a handful of friends and other trainers will need to work together to take them down if you want to add them to your collection. The Lava Hour will be happening at 11 AM and 3 PM on July 17, and they each last for an hour long.

These are all of the legendary Pokémon appearing during the Lava Raid hour in five-star raids.

Entei

Groudon

Heatran

Moltres

Regirock

REshiram

Terrakion

Therian Forme Landorus

Yveltal

You can also complete an exclusive Raid Hour Special Research available to earn 10 raid passes during the event on July 18.