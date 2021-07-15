All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day raid hour rotations and legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is a big event in Pokémon Go. It’s a two-day event that will be happening from July 17 and 18. The first day is all about catching various Pokémon while several habitats rotate each other. Like the habitat rotations, the Raid Day event will feature four unique hours with various legendary Pokémon available in five-star raids. In this guide, we’re going to break down all Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day raid hour rotations and all legendary Pokémon featured in those hours.

On July 18, it’s all about completing raids and fighting against exclusive five-star raids. These raids feature legendary Pokémon, which means you and several friends will want to work together to take them down, giving you the best chance to defeat them. If you’re worried about going after specific legendary Pokémon, we have you covered. These are all of the legendary Pokémon in each raid hour during Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Raid Day. These raid hours happen twice on July 18.

Wind Hour

The Wind Hour will be the first raid rotation available on Raid Day. The Pokémon spawning will be the Ghost, Flying, Psychic, and Normal-type. The Wind Hour will be happening at 10 AM and 2 PM in your local time zone for an hour during both rotations. These are all of the legendary Pokémon for the Wind Hour.

Altered Forme Giratina

Cresselia

Ho-Oh

Latias

Latios

Mewtwo

Regigigas

Therian Forme Tornadus

Virizon

Lava Hour

The Lava Hour will be the second raid rotation available on Raid Day. The legendary Pokémon featured during this hour will be the Dark, Fire, and Rock-type Pokémon that have shown up throughout the year. The Lava Hour will happen at 11 AM and 3 PM in your local time zone for an hour during both rotations. These are all of the legendary Pokémon for the Lava Hour.

Entei

Groudon

Heatran

Moltres

Regirock

REshiram

Terrakion

Therian Forme Landorus

Yveltal

Frost Hour

The Frost Hour will be happening as the third raid rotation during Raid Day. These legendary Pokémon will be the Ice, Psychic, and Water-type Pokémon that have shown up in five-star raids. The Frost Hour will happen at 12 PM and 4 PM in your local time zone for an hour during both rotations. These are all of the legendary Pokémon spawning during the Frost Hour. In addition, Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie will be appearing this time, but they only spawn in their respective regions.

Articuno

Azelf

Kyogre

Kyurem

Lugia

Mesprit

Palkia

Regice

Suicune

Uxie

Thunder Hour

The Thunder Hour will be the final hour rotation happening on Raid Day. The legendary Pokémon featured during this rotation will be the Electric, Steel, and Fairy-type Pokémon that have appeared in five-star raids. The Thunder Hour occurs at 1 PM and 5 PM in your local time zone for an hour during both rotations. These are all of the legendary Pokémon spawning during the Thunder Hour.