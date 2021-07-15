All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Thunder Hour times and all legendary Pokémon raids in Pokémon Go

The big Pokémon Go Fest 2021 event in Pokémon Go is a two-day event where you can earn exclusive rewards, items, and Pokémon encounters. So if you want to take part in the event, make sure to grab the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket before July 17 and 18 rolls around to make sure you can earn all of the rewards. On the second day, July 18, Raid Day features exclusive raid hours with specific legendary Pokémon appearing in five-star raids. In this guide, we will break down all of Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Thunder Hour times and all legendary Pokémon raids.

The raid hours on Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Raid Day will rotate each hour, and they will happen twice. The Thunder Hour will be in the final slot in the Raid Day rotation, so it is set to appear at 1 PM and 5 PM in your local time zone. Each rotation will last for an hour, giving you the chance to capture as many of the Pokémon that will be featured in the event. You will need to work with other trainers to defeat many of these Pokémon spawning in their five-star raids.

These are all of the legendary Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Thunder Hour.

Cobalion

Diagla

Raikou

Rayquaza

Registeel

Therian Forme Thundurus

Xerneas

Zapdos

Zekrom

The legendary Pokémon appearing throughout this event will be easier for you to catch. There will also be an exclusive Raid Day TImed Research project that you can complete during the event that rewards you with eight raid passes, and 10 by spinning Gym discs.