All Pokémon Go Fest: Finale Field Research tasks and rewards
Grab these tasks and rewards while you have the chance.
The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event is live. Those who purchased a ticket can participate in the event to earn multiple rewards and capture several Pokémon as they appear for a limited time. Multiple Ultra Beasts will also appear in five-star raids during this time. While you’re working through this event, there are several event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can grab at PokéStops and Gym dials. We will cover all Pokémon Go Fest: Finale Field Research tasks and rewards.
All event-exclusive Pokémon Go Fest: Finale Field Research tasks and rewards
There are multiple Pokémon Go Fest: Finale Field Research tasks you can learn. Some will be limited to the event itself. Others will involve the habitat rotations within the event, featuring the Ultra Beasts available in the five-star raids you can catch.
These are all Pokémon Go Fest: Finale Field Research tasks and rewards you can earn.
- Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole – Catch 5 Pokémon that share a type with Buzzwole to get 5 Buzzwole Candy
- Ultra Incursions: Nihilego – Catch 5 Pokémon that share a type with Nihilego to get 5 Nihilego candy
- Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree – Catch 5 Pokémon that share a type with Xurkitree’s type to get 5 Xurkitree candy
- Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa – Catch 5 Pokémon that share a type with Pheromosa to get 5 Pheromosa candy
- Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa – Power up 5 Bug-type Pokémon to get a Pikachu or Foongus encounter
- Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole – Power up 5 Bug-type Pokémon to get a Pikachu or Foongus encounter
- Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree – Power up 5 Bug-type Pokémon to get a Pikachu or Foongus encounter
- Ultra Incursion: Nihilego – Power up 5 Bug-type Pokémon to get a Pikachu or Foongus encounter
- Catch 10 Pokémon – 5 Pinab berries and 10 Poké Balls
- Earn a candy walking with your buddy – 10 Poké Balls, 200 Stardust, and 5 Ultra Balls
- Hatch an egg – Pikachu and Foongus encounter
- Power up 5 Bug-type Pokémon – Pikachu and Pansear encounters
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms – 200 Stardust
There are several tasks for you to grab, and you will have a limit to how many you can grab.