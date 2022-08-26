The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event is live. Those who purchased a ticket can participate in the event to earn multiple rewards and capture several Pokémon as they appear for a limited time. Multiple Ultra Beasts will also appear in five-star raids during this time. While you’re working through this event, there are several event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can grab at PokéStops and Gym dials. We will cover all Pokémon Go Fest: Finale Field Research tasks and rewards.

All event-exclusive Pokémon Go Fest: Finale Field Research tasks and rewards

There are multiple Pokémon Go Fest: Finale Field Research tasks you can learn. Some will be limited to the event itself. Others will involve the habitat rotations within the event, featuring the Ultra Beasts available in the five-star raids you can catch.

These are all Pokémon Go Fest: Finale Field Research tasks and rewards you can earn.

Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole – Catch 5 Pokémon that share a type with Buzzwole to get 5 Buzzwole Candy

Ultra Incursions: Nihilego – Catch 5 Pokémon that share a type with Nihilego to get 5 Nihilego candy

Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree – Catch 5 Pokémon that share a type with Xurkitree’s type to get 5 Xurkitree candy

Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa – Catch 5 Pokémon that share a type with Pheromosa to get 5 Pheromosa candy

Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa – Power up 5 Bug-type Pokémon to get a Pikachu or Foongus encounter

Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole – Power up 5 Bug-type Pokémon to get a Pikachu or Foongus encounter

Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree – Power up 5 Bug-type Pokémon to get a Pikachu or Foongus encounter

Ultra Incursion: Nihilego – Power up 5 Bug-type Pokémon to get a Pikachu or Foongus encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon – 5 Pinab berries and 10 Poké Balls

Earn a candy walking with your buddy – 10 Poké Balls, 200 Stardust, and 5 Ultra Balls

Hatch an egg – Pikachu and Foongus encounter

Power up 5 Bug-type Pokémon – Pikachu and Pansear encounters

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms – 200 Stardust

There are several tasks for you to grab, and you will have a limit to how many you can grab.