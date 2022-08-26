How to complete Willow’s Return Special Research in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event has begun. With it, players will have the chance to grab multiple Pokémon featured in the event, along with numerous Ultra Beasts. You will have a limited time to capture these Ultra Beasts, but there are several Special Research quests you can complete. Therefore, we do recommend purchasing a ticket for this event. One of them is called Willow’s Return, with Willow returning from previous Pokémon Go Fest events. This guide covers completing Willow’s Return Special Research in Pokémon Go.

All Willow’s Return Special Research tasks and rewards

You will need to complete a handful of steps to make your way through this Special Research. These steps should not be too difficult. These are all Willow’s Return Special Research tasks and rewards you can receive in Pokémon Go.

Related: Full event schedule for Pokémon Go Fest: Finale

Step 1

Send three gifts to friends – 3 Nanba berries

Complete two Field Research tasks – 100 Stardust

Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms

Rewards: 3 Razz Berries, 25 Poké Balls, and a Foongus encounter

Step 2

Use three berries to help catch a Pokémon – 25 Foongus candy

Power up a Pokémon three times – A Charged TM

Use a Charged TM – Three Potions

Rewards: Three revives, a Golden Razz Berry, and a Munna encounter

These are both good ways to start the event. When you complete this quest, it looks like it will unlock the second Special Research, A Radian Reunion. You will want to make sure to grab complete them before the end of the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event on August 27 from 10 AM to 6 PM in your local time zone.