How to complete Willow’s Return Special Research in Pokémon Go
Willow has made his return.
The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event has begun. With it, players will have the chance to grab multiple Pokémon featured in the event, along with numerous Ultra Beasts. You will have a limited time to capture these Ultra Beasts, but there are several Special Research quests you can complete. Therefore, we do recommend purchasing a ticket for this event. One of them is called Willow’s Return, with Willow returning from previous Pokémon Go Fest events. This guide covers completing Willow’s Return Special Research in Pokémon Go.
All Willow’s Return Special Research tasks and rewards
You will need to complete a handful of steps to make your way through this Special Research. These steps should not be too difficult. These are all Willow’s Return Special Research tasks and rewards you can receive in Pokémon Go.
Related: Full event schedule for Pokémon Go Fest: Finale
Step 1
- Send three gifts to friends – 3 Nanba berries
- Complete two Field Research tasks – 100 Stardust
- Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms
Rewards: 3 Razz Berries, 25 Poké Balls, and a Foongus encounter
Step 2
- Use three berries to help catch a Pokémon – 25 Foongus candy
- Power up a Pokémon three times – A Charged TM
- Use a Charged TM – Three Potions
Rewards: Three revives, a Golden Razz Berry, and a Munna encounter
These are both good ways to start the event. When you complete this quest, it looks like it will unlock the second Special Research, A Radian Reunion. You will want to make sure to grab complete them before the end of the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event on August 27 from 10 AM to 6 PM in your local time zone.