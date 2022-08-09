All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go Fest: Finale

The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale will be a major event and will happen at the close of the Season of Go. You have the chance to purchase a ticket before the event begins, or if you’ve already bought a Pokémon Go Fest ticket from June, you will be able to attend. Several exclusive Pokémon appear during the event, and many have increased chances of being shiny. In this guide, we’re going to cover all shiny Pokémon in the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event.

Shiny Pokémon spawning in Pokémon Go Fest: Finale

All shiny wild Pokémon encounters

Many of these Pokémon will be featured in multiple habitats and will rotate throughout the day. The habitats will appear for two hours, and once they rotate, they will not appear again. Pokémon Go Fest: Finale will be happening on August 27 from 10 AM to 6 PM In your local timezone. There will not be a second day.

These Pokémon will appear in the wild during the Go Fest: Finale event.

Anorith

Axew

Bulbasaur

Chansey

Chikorita

Clefairy

Combee

Cranidos

Electabuzz

Electrike

Foongus

Geodude

Hitmonchan

Hitmonlee

Hitmontop

Karrablast

Klink

Kricketot

Lileep

Machop

Magmar

Meditite

Munna

Numel

Omanyte

Panpour

Pansage

Pansear

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired Scarf

Pinsir

Scyther

Shelmet

Shinx

Stunfisk

Sudowoodo

Tangela

Tentacool

Turtwig

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X

Woobat

All raid Pokémon encounters

These Pokémon will be appearing in raids. These will Pokémon will remain constant throughout the event. However, the featured Ultra Beast Pokémon, Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Nihilego, will rotate out for each featured habitat, but these Pokémon cannot be shiny.