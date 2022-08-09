All shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go Fest: Finale
What shiny Pokémon do you want to catch?
The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale will be a major event and will happen at the close of the Season of Go. You have the chance to purchase a ticket before the event begins, or if you’ve already bought a Pokémon Go Fest ticket from June, you will be able to attend. Several exclusive Pokémon appear during the event, and many have increased chances of being shiny. In this guide, we’re going to cover all shiny Pokémon in the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event.
Shiny Pokémon spawning in Pokémon Go Fest: Finale
All shiny wild Pokémon encounters
Many of these Pokémon will be featured in multiple habitats and will rotate throughout the day. The habitats will appear for two hours, and once they rotate, they will not appear again. Pokémon Go Fest: Finale will be happening on August 27 from 10 AM to 6 PM In your local timezone. There will not be a second day.
These Pokémon will appear in the wild during the Go Fest: Finale event.
- Anorith
- Axew
- Bulbasaur
- Chansey
- Chikorita
- Clefairy
- Combee
- Cranidos
- Electabuzz
- Electrike
- Foongus
- Geodude
- Hitmonchan
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmontop
- Karrablast
- Klink
- Kricketot
- Lileep
- Machop
- Magmar
- Meditite
- Munna
- Numel
- Omanyte
- Panpour
- Pansage
- Pansear
- Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired Scarf
- Pinsir
- Scyther
- Shelmet
- Shinx
- Stunfisk
- Sudowoodo
- Tangela
- Tentacool
- Turtwig
- Unown B
- Unown G
- Unown N
- Unown O
- Unown P
- Unown S
- Unown X
- Woobat
All raid Pokémon encounters
These Pokémon will be appearing in raids. These will Pokémon will remain constant throughout the event. However, the featured Ultra Beast Pokémon, Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Nihilego, will rotate out for each featured habitat, but these Pokémon cannot be shiny.
- Axew
- Druddigon
- Rockruff
- Snorlax