All Pokémon Go Tour: Johto city locations

The Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event features all 100 Pokémon from that region for you to catch. If you want to unlock the Masterwork Special Research to encounter a rare Pokémon, you’ll want to make sure you participate in the event, and you do not have to purchase the exclusive Gold or Silver version ticket to catch them all. Alongside this event, there will be several cities worldwide that you can visit if you want to join an in-person event to celebrate. This guide will cover all city locations for the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event.

These are all city locations you can visit to participate in the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates at Yas Bay

Kaohsiung, Taiwan at the Taiwan Lantern Festival

Monterrey, Mexico at Parque Fundidora

The tickets for the in-person event will be separate. Therefore, you will have to purchase these items before you participate and take part in the activities at these locations. These are al of the rewards and perks you receive for buying a ticket and being there live.