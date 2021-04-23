How to catch all Pokémon in Friendship Day Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go – April 2021

The limited-time event, Friendship Day, has arrived to Pokémon Go. For a brief time, you can trade with nearby trainers some of your favorite Pokémon, and there’s an increased chance for you and your trading partner to transform them into Lucky Pokémon, making it cheaper to increase their stats using stardust. The trade distance has also been increased, making it easier for players who do not live close to each other to find others who can swap Pokémon with them.

There’s also a collection challenge happening during Friendship Day, with increased spawns from many Grass-type Pokémon throughout the world. The event runs from 11 AM to 2 PM in your local time zone.

All Pokémon in the Friendship Day Collection Challenge

These are all of the Pokémon you need to capture during the Friendship Day collection challenge.

Bulbasaur

Cacnea

Chespin

Chikorita

Cottonee

Foongus

Snivy

Sunkern

Tangela

Treecko

Turtwig

All of these Pokémon will be appearing in the wild during the event. Because it’s a short event, you’ll need to act quickly to make sure to capture them before time runs out. We recommend you activate an incense if you have access to one or find a local Pokéstop you can visit to use a lure. Any incense or lures used during this event have their effects lasting for three hours instead of the standard 30 minutes.