All Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Try and catch all of these.
With every new game in the Pokémon series, you can expect to run across hundreds of Pokémon in the wild. You will battle, capture, and level them up with the main objective to find and catch them all. Pokémon Legends: Arceus may be changing up the formula a little, but the main goal is still the same at the end of the day. Here is a complete list of all Pokémon that appear in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Wurmple
- Silcoon
- Beautifly
- Cascoon
- Dustox
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Umbreon
- Espeon
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Sylveon
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Crobat
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Burmy
- Wormadam
- Mothim
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Stantler
- Wyrdeer
- Munchlax
- Snorlax
- Paras
- Parasect
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Cherubi
- Cherrim
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Scyther
- Kleavor
- Scizor
- Heracross
- Mime Jr.
- Mr. Mime
- Aipom
- Ambipom
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Qwilfish
- Overqwil
- Happiny
- Chancey
- Blissey
- Budew
- Roselia
- Roserade
- Carnivine
- Petilil
- Lilligant
- Tangela
- Tangrowth
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Gallade
- Yanma
- Yanmega
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Pachirisu
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Ursaluna
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Onix
- Steelix
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Rhyperior
- Bonsly
- Sudowoodo
- Lickitung
- Lickilicky
- Togepi
- Togetic
- Togekiss
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Porygon
- Porygon2
- Porygon-Z
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Spiritomb
- Murkrow
- Honchkrow
- Unown
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Remoroid
- Octillery
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Chatot
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Dusknoir
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Mantyke
- Mantine
- Basculin
- Basculegion
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Magby
- Magmar
- Magmortar
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Magnezone
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Elekid
- Electabuzz
- Electivire
- Gligar
- Gliscor
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Nosepass
- Probopass
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Rotom
- Chingling
- Chimecho
- Misdreavus
- Mismagius
- Clefa
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Sneasel
- Sneasler
- Weavile
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Froslass
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Mamoswine
- Bergmite
- Avalugg
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Heatran
- Regigigas
- Cresselia
- Tornadus
- Thundurus
- Landorus
- Enamorus
- Dialga
- Palkia
- Giratina
- Arceus
- Phione
- Manaphy
- Shaymin
- Darkrai