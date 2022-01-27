All Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

With every new game in the Pokémon series, you can expect to run across hundreds of Pokémon in the wild. You will battle, capture, and level them up with the main objective to find and catch them all. Pokémon Legends: Arceus may be changing up the formula a little, but the main goal is still the same at the end of the day. Here is a complete list of all Pokémon that appear in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Rowlet Dartrix Decidueye Cyndaquil Quilava Typhlosion Oshawott Dewott Samurott Bidoof Bibarel Starly Staravia Staraptor Shinx Luxio Luxray Wurmple Silcoon Beautifly Cascoon Dustox Ponyta Rapidash Eevee Vaporeon Jolteon Flareon Umbreon Espeon Leafeon Glaceon Sylveon Zubat Golbat Crobat Drifloon Drifblim Kricketot Kricketune Buizel Floatzel Burmy Wormadam Mothim Geodude Graveler Golem Stantler Wyrdeer Munchlax Snorlax Paras Parasect Pichu Pikachu Raichu Abra Kadabra Alakazam Chimchar Monferno Infernape Buneary Lopunny Cherubi Cherrim Psyduck Golduck Combee Vespiquen Scyther Kleavor Scizor Heracross Mime Jr. Mr. Mime Aipom Ambipom Magikarp Gyarados Shellos Gastrodon Qwilfish Overqwil Happiny Chancey Blissey Budew Roselia Roserade Carnivine Petilil Lilligant Tangela Tangrowth Barboach Whiscash Croagunk Toxicroak Ralts Kirlia Gardevoir Gallade Yanma Yanmega Hippopotas Hippowdon Pachirisu Stunky Skuntank Teddiursa Ursaring Ursaluna Goomy Sliggoo Goodra Onix Steelix Rhyhorn Rhydon Rhyperior Bonsly Sudowoodo Lickitung Lickilicky Togepi Togetic Togekiss Turtwig Grotle Torterra Porygon Porygon2 Porygon-Z Gastly Haunter Gengar Spiritomb Murkrow Honchkrow Unown Spheal Sealeo Walrein Remoroid Octillery Skorupi Drapion Growlithe Arcanine Glameow Purugly Machop Machoke Machamp Chatot Duskull Dusclops Dusknoir Piplup Prinplup Empoleon Mantyke Mantine Basculin Basculegion Vulpix Ninetales Tentacool Tentacruel Finneon Lumineon Magby Magmar Magmortar Magnemite Magneton Magnezone Bronzor Bronzong Elekid Electabuzz Electivire Gligar Gliscor Gible Gabite Garchomp Nosepass Probopass Voltorb Electrode Rotom Chingling Chimecho Misdreavus Mismagius Clefa Clefairy Clefable Sneasel Sneasler Weavile Snorunt Glalie Froslass Cranidos Rampardos Shieldon Bastiodon Swinub Piloswine Mamoswine Bergmite Avalugg Snover Abomasnow Zorua Zoroark Rufflet Braviary Riolu Lucario Uxie Mesprit Azelf Heatran Regigigas Cresselia Tornadus Thundurus Landorus Enamorus Dialga Palkia Giratina Arceus Phione Manaphy Shaymin Darkrai