All Prize Tracker rewards for Season 10’s third Arenas Flash Event in Apex Legends

The Arenas Flash Events in Apex Legends have become a pretty standard way of getting battle pass levels and Apex Pack since their introduction in Season 9. That said, these mini events are always the most exciting when they offer players a chance to earn exclusive cosmetics.

Up until this point, there had not been an Arenas Flash Event that came with exclusive cosmetics in Season 10, but with the introduction of the third Prize Tracker, that has finally changed. This Prize Tracker comes with the chance to unlock two new skins, and also has 7 more Battle Pass stars that the standard Arenas Flash Event Prize Tracker. Here are all of the rewards for the third Arena’s Flash Event of Season 10.

Prize Tracker Rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this Arenas Flash Event, there are two exclusive cosmetics along with the other various rewards typical of the Arenas Flash Events.

Terrestrial Shell (Rare Caustic skin, 4000 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Accepted Theory (Rare Volt SMG skin, 2000 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Apex Packs

1 Apex Pack (1,500 points)

1 Apex Pack (3,000 points)

Crafting Metals

25 Crafting Metals (250 points)

Battle Pass Tracker