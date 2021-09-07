All Psychic Spectacular Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Several Field Research tasks are exclusively available during Pokémon Go’s Psychic Spectacular event. These Field Research tasks will be a good way for you to earn Stardust, receive additional items, and specific encounters with Psychic-type Pokémon that are appearing in the event. If you’re hunting for a certain Pokémon, you’re going to want to make sure you know which one you’re receiving for the tasks you’re completing. These are all the Field Research tasks and their rewards during the Psychic Spectacular event, which goes from September 8 to 13.

You’ll need to acquire these during the event from Poké Stops. If you already have all of your Field Research tasks filled on your account, you won’t acquire more. You’ll need to complete the existing ones you have or delete them.

All Psychic Spectacular Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokémon – Abra or Drowzee encounters

Earn 3 candies walking with your buddy – A Woobat encounter

Evolve 1 Inkay – Pokémon encounter

Make 3 Nice curveball throws in a row – 500 Stardust

Make 7 Nice curveball throws in a row – 1,000 Stardust

Make 7 Great curveball throws in a row – 1,500 Stardust

These tasks will no be available on September 13 in your timezone. Make sure you grab them while you can and wrap them up.

We’ll be updating this guide with all of the tasks and rewards when we learn them.