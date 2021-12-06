All Quagsire weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

When going up against a Quagsire, you will want to be equipped with the proper type advantage so you can quickly take it down. These Pokémon have decent attack stats, so you can put yourself at a distinct disadvantage if you throw out the wrong party member to oppose them. Here are Quagsire’s weaknesses and best counters in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

What is Quagsire weak against?

Quagsire is a Water and Ground Pokémon, so we have two very different types working together here. The first thing to keep in mind is to avoid using Electric Pokémon against Quagsire because it is immune to electric damage. Instead, use Grass Pokémon to take it down. While this water Pokémon can’t be touched with electricity, Grass moves are even stronger against it than your average water type. Moves we recommend are Petal Dance, Power Whip, Wood Hammer, Seed Flare, Energy Ball, Giga Drain, and Frenzy Plant, but any Grass-type move should quickly take down Quagsire. Fire, Rock, Poison, and Steel attacks will be less effective against it, so avoid those.

Best counters

Honestly, any Grass Pokémon should get the job done against Quagsire as long as it is leveled up and healthy enough to do so. If you chose Turtwig at the beginning of the game and evolved it to Torterra, you are set up beautifully, but other great choices include Roserade, Tangrowth, Exeggutor, Leafeon, and Abomasnow.