All recruitable characters in Tactic Ogre Reborn
So many characters to try.
Tactic Ogre Reborn is an RPG that boasts a big pool of characters. However, not every character is recruitable in the game, as many are just NPCs that are part of the overall story. Regardless, players will get to utilize several characters, and for anyone curious about all recruitable characters in Tactic Ogre Reborn, we’ve listed them all below.
All playable characters in Tactic Ogre Reborn
All the recruitable characters and how to unlock them are mentioned in the table below.
|Character
|Class
|Chapter
|How to recruit
|Canopus
|Vartan
|Chapter 1
|Automatically joins your party once you partake in the battle at Tynemouth Hill
|Voltare
|Knight
|Chapter 1
|Automatically joins your party at the end of the battle in Krysaro
|Sara
|Archer
|Chapter 1
|Automatically joins your party at the end of the battle in Krysaro
|Donnalto
|Cleric
|Chapter 1
|Keep Donnalto alive in the battle at Krysaro
|Felicia
|Cleric
|Chapter 1
|If Donnalto dies in the battle at Krysaro, Felicia will join your party
|Xapan
|Berserker
|Chapter 2
|Rescue Xapan in the battle at Qadriga Fortress
|Arycelle
|Archer
|Chapter 2 (Chaotic Route)
|She will first join your party temporarily once you go through the battle at Xeod Moors, and she is still surviving. Keep her safe in the subsequent few battles, and she will join permanently.
|Folcurt
|Knight
|Chapter 2 (Chaotic Route)
|Help Folcurt in Krysaro and keep him alive till Boed Fortress
|Bayin
|Wizard
|Chapter 2 (Chaotic Route)
|Ensure Bayin is alive during the battle at Qadriga Fortress
|Cistina
|Valkyrie
|Chapter 2 (Chaotic Route)
|In Boed Fortress, if you have Folcurt and Bayin in your party, she will ask to tag along
|Jeunan
|Dragoon
|Chapter 3 (Lawful Route)
|Select the second option after the battles in Brigantys
|Ravness
|Valkyrie
|Chapter 3 (Lawful Route)
|-Partake in the Balmamusa massacre and ensure Ravness is alive
-Read the Talk topic “Ravness Loxaerion Captured” after the Rhea Boum Aqueduct battle, followed by rescuing Ravness
-Recruit Jeunan and read the “Lord of Coritanae” before entering Bahanna Highlands
-During the battle with Roberval bring his health to 70%, which will trigger a cutscene. Along with Coritanae, head back to Bahanna and interact with Ravness. Help her survive one more battle, and she will join your party
|Vyce
|Ranger
|Chapter 3 (Lawful Route)
|Recapture Almorica Castle
|Arycelle
|Archer
|Chapter 3 (Lawful Route)
|If you don’t let her die in Chapter 2, she will join your party once you recapture Almorica Castle
|Mirdyn
|White Knight
|Chapter 3 (Lawful Route)
|Recapture Almorica Castle
|Gildas
|White Knight
|Chapter 3 (Lawful Route)
|Recapture Almorica Castle
|Hobyrim
|Swordmaster
|Chapter 3 (Lawful Route)
|If he survives the battle against Ozma in the Arkhaiopolis of Rhime, he will join your party
|Phaesta
|Valkyrie
|Chapter 3 (Neutral Route)
|Automatically joins your party if you go to Krysaro after the battle at Tynemouth Hill against Ganpp
|Tamuz
|Knight
|Chapter 3 (Neutral Route)
|Automatically joins your party if you go to Krysaro after the battle at Tynemouth Hill against Ganpp
|Chamos
|Wizard
|Chapter 3 (Neutral Route)
|Automatically joins your party if you go to Krysaro after the battle at Tynemouth Hill against Ganpp
|Hobyrim
|Swordmaster
|Chapter 3 (Neutral Route)
|Select the first option after the battle at Qadriga Fortress
|Dievold
|Terror Knight
|Chapter 3 (Neutral Route)
|Save Dievold during the battle in Port Asyton
|Oelias
|Cleric
|Chapter 3 (Neutral Route)
|Save Oelias during the battle in Port Asyton
|Hobyrim
|Swordmaster
|Chapter 3 (Chaotic Route)
|Save Hobyrim in the battle at Bahanna Highlands
|Mirdyn
|White Knight
|Chapter 3 (Chaotic Route)
|Return to to Almorica Castle
|Gildas
|White Knight
|Chapter 3 (Chaotic Route)
|Return to to Almorica Castle
|Cerya
|Valkyrie
|Chapter 3 (Chaotic Route)
|Automatically joins your party after the battle at Boed Fortress
|Olivya
|Cleric
|Automatically joins your party after the battle at Brigantys Castle
|Cressida
|Necromancer
|Read the Talk topic “The Balamusa Dead,” which will trigger a battle. Revive Oelias and kill all the undead in the battle. Once done, go to Qadriga Fortress and fight Dievold, followed by fighting Nybeth in Golyat where you also need to save Cressida. Afterwards, select the “You will not be judged by me” option
|Sherri
|Witch
|Fight Sherri at Hagia Banhamuba and bring her down to 10% health. Afterwards, enter Balmamusa during the rain to recruit Sherri
|Cerya
|Valkyrie
|Go to Krysaro after the happenings at Hagia Banhamuba. The “Pirates of Qadriga Fortress” Talk Topic is now accessible as a result. Visit the new battle in Qadriga; Ehlrigh will question you before the battle begins. When you respond “Will you aid us?” the battle will stop right away, allowing you to recruit Cerya
|Ehlrig
|Cleric
|Go to Krysaro after the happenings at Hagia Banhamuba. The “Pirates of Qadriga Fortress” Talk Topic is now accessible as a result. Visit the new battle in Qadriga; Ehlrigh will question you before the battle begins. When you respond “Will you aid us?” the battle will stop right away, allowing you to recruit Ehlrig
|Ozma
|Knight Commander
|Read “A Rift in the Dark Knights” topic before entering Mount Hedon, and rescue Mreauva at Hagia Banhamuba
|Xapan
|Berserker
|If you didn’t recruit him in Chapter 2, you’ll have to engage him in combat in Golyat and reduce his health to a critical level
|Catiua
|Princess
|Save Mreuva and he will ask whether Denam wants to kill Catiua. You can either say ‘Yes’ or ‘No,’ but both routes will ultimately lead to Catiua joining your party
|Azelstan
|Buccaneer
|He will first join as a guest in the battle at Pirate’s Graveyard, and if he survives, he will join permanently
|Lindl
|Fusilier
|Read the Talk Topic “Rhamsen Wreck Raised” after the events in Barnicia and Phidoch, then travel to Grimsby. Make sure Lindl is alive during this battle, and he will join your party once it ends
|Ocionne
|Beast Tamer
|Once Barnicia and Phidoch read “Mysterious Blast at Exeter” attempt the Palace of the Dead quest with Junan. You’ll engage in a few battles there before heading to Lhazan Fort to save Ocione. Once Denam answers, “Yes, but his guilt is sincere,” you must continue to follow up on every conversation involving Ocionne, Jeunan, and Denam. As long as she makes it through every combat, you can then recruit her
|Ganpp
|Beast Tamer
|Read the Talk Topic “The Bandits of Neimrahava” to access Neimrahava Wood after the Grimsy conflict. Reduce Ganpp’s HP in that battle to zero while sparing both Gryphon. Along with his Gryphon companions Obda and Berda, he will join your party
Obda and Berda
|Gryphon
|Recruit Ganpp
|Deneb
|Witch
|Read “Deneb’s Store” from the Warren Report at the beginning of Chapter 4, then go to her shop. Once there, you can choose to “join” from the menu by making over 99 purchases from her of any kind.
|Rudlum
|Warlock
|To access Palace of the Dead, read the Talk Topic “Mysterious Blast” at Exeter. Make sure Rudlum survives the fight on the second floor of the Palace of the Dead and he will join your party