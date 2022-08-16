All rewards in MultiVersus Season 1’s Battle Pass

Battle foes to fill the Battlepass.

There is plenty to be excited about with the start of Season 1 of MultiVersus. And not the least of which is the release of the much-anticipated S1 Battlepass, complete with both a free and premium track. This would mark the game’s first ‘full’ Battlepass, as the pre-season one had much fewer tiers to complete and served in many ways as a taste of what’s to come. But if you were wondering what is on the fresh new Battlepass, then read on as we’ll detail the info for you. 

Details about the MultiVersus Season 1 Battlepass

Like most Battlepass models nowadays, you will be filling out the progress bar for the pass by playing the game. This will in turn unlock successive tiers that grant rewards for each one that you’ve unlocked. The best way to jump forward in progress on the Battlepass is by completing Daily and Seasonal Milestones — sets of goal-oriented tasks that grant you larger chunks of progress on the bar. 

As mentioned earlier, the Battlepass features a free track that all players can progress on, as well as the paid Premium track that runs parallel to it, and which costs around 10$ to purchase. Notably, the Free track has some blank spots that are filled for the Premium users only. The rewards on the Battlepass vary in type and rarity, and consist of cosmetics such as Profile icons, Badges, Coins, as well as Skins, Emotes, Taunts, and more.

All rewards for the MultiVersus Season 1 Battlepass

Free track

  1. 20 Minutes Adventure (Profile Icon)
  2. 250 Gold
  3. Double Ringouts (Badge)
  4. Blank
  5. Bat Emblem (Profile Icon)
  6. 5 Toast
  7. Danger: High Voltage (Banner)
  8. Blank
  9. Nymeria (Profile Icon)
  10. 250 Gold
  11. Blank
  12. 100% (Sticker)
  13. Blank
  14. Blank
  15. Reindog Heart (Profile Icon)
  16. 1 XP Boost
  17. Blank
  18. Mistakes Were Made (Banner)
  19. Ringout Leader (Badge)
  20. Blank
  21. 5 Toast
  22. Blank
  23. Zanifeer’s Last Hope (Banner)
  24. Blank
  25. Pink Diamond Gem (Profile Icon)
  26. Blank
  27. 1 XP Boost
  28. Blank
  29. 250 Gold
  30. Highest Damage Dealt (Badge)
  31. Blank
  32. Ghosts in Them There Hills (Banner)
  33. Blank
  34. 250 Gold
  35. 5 Toast
  36. Blank
  37. 250 Gold
  38. Blank
  39. Bravos (Banner)
  40. Blank
  41. I’m Pickle Rick! (Profile Icon)
  42. 5 Toast
  43. Blank
  44. Fire (Sticker)
  45. 250 Gold
  46. Blank
  47. Soothing Energy (Ringout Effect)
  48. 5 Toast
  49. Blank
  50. I’m Freakin’ Robin (LeBron Skin)
Premium Track

  1. Tune Squad ‘96 (Taz Skin)
  2. Yawn (Reindog Taunt)
  3. 1 XP Boost
  4. 10 Toast
  5. Finn – Happy (Sticker)
  6. The Daily Planet (Banner)
  7. Sun Scream (Ringout Effect)
  8. Hover (Superman Taunt)
  9. 10 Toast
  10. Mystery Inc (Banner)
  11. Task Force X (Harley Quinn Skin)
  12. 1 XP Boost
  13. House Stark (Banner)
  14. 10 Toast
  15. Harley – Mad (Sticker)
  16. Tease (Iron Giant Taunt)
  17. Jinkies! G-g-ghost! (Banner)
  18. Green Lantern Finish (Ringout Effect)
  19. 1 XP Boost
  20. Flashback Garnet (Garnet Skin)
  21. Merry Melodies (Banner)
  22. Kung Fu (Shaggy Taunt)
  23. 10 Toast
  24. Wonder Woman (Banner)
  25. Gossamer (Ringout Effect)
  26. 1 XP Boost
  27. The Caped Crusader (Banner)
  28. 10 Toast
  29. Wipe Gem (Steven Taunt)
  30. Jake – Sweat (Sticker)
  31. The Man of Steel (Banner)
  32. 1 XP Boost
  33. 10 Toast
  34. Gem Bubbles (Ringout Effect)
  35. Leader of the Pack (Banner)
  36. Velma – Surprised (Sticker)
  37. Silencer (LeBron Taunt)
  38. Batman – Neutral (Sticker)
  39. Mushroom Explosion (Ringout Effect)
  40. 10 Toast
  41. A Universe of Potential (Banner)
  42. Detectives Tom & Jerry (Tom & Jerry Skin)
  43. Say Your Prayers, Varmit! (Ringout Effect)
  44. Dance (Jake Taunt)
  45. Bugs Bunny – Hearts (Sticker)
  46. Mallet Pose (Harley Quinn Taunt)
  47. 10 Toast
  48. Boo-t of Armor (Banner)
  49. Deploy Batwing (Ringout Effect)
  50. Brunhilde Bugs (Bugs Bunny Skin)

