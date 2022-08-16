All rewards in MultiVersus Season 1’s Battle Pass
Battle foes to fill the Battlepass.
There is plenty to be excited about with the start of Season 1 of MultiVersus. And not the least of which is the release of the much-anticipated S1 Battlepass, complete with both a free and premium track. This would mark the game’s first ‘full’ Battlepass, as the pre-season one had much fewer tiers to complete and served in many ways as a taste of what’s to come. But if you were wondering what is on the fresh new Battlepass, then read on as we’ll detail the info for you.
Details about the MultiVersus Season 1 Battlepass
Like most Battlepass models nowadays, you will be filling out the progress bar for the pass by playing the game. This will in turn unlock successive tiers that grant rewards for each one that you’ve unlocked. The best way to jump forward in progress on the Battlepass is by completing Daily and Seasonal Milestones — sets of goal-oriented tasks that grant you larger chunks of progress on the bar.
As mentioned earlier, the Battlepass features a free track that all players can progress on, as well as the paid Premium track that runs parallel to it, and which costs around 10$ to purchase. Notably, the Free track has some blank spots that are filled for the Premium users only. The rewards on the Battlepass vary in type and rarity, and consist of cosmetics such as Profile icons, Badges, Coins, as well as Skins, Emotes, Taunts, and more.
All rewards for the MultiVersus Season 1 Battlepass
Free track
- 20 Minutes Adventure (Profile Icon)
- 250 Gold
- Double Ringouts (Badge)
- Blank
- Bat Emblem (Profile Icon)
- 5 Toast
- Danger: High Voltage (Banner)
- Blank
- Nymeria (Profile Icon)
- 250 Gold
- Blank
- 100% (Sticker)
- Blank
- Blank
- Reindog Heart (Profile Icon)
- 1 XP Boost
- Blank
- Mistakes Were Made (Banner)
- Ringout Leader (Badge)
- Blank
- 5 Toast
- Blank
- Zanifeer’s Last Hope (Banner)
- Blank
- Pink Diamond Gem (Profile Icon)
- Blank
- 1 XP Boost
- Blank
- 250 Gold
- Highest Damage Dealt (Badge)
- Blank
- Ghosts in Them There Hills (Banner)
- Blank
- 250 Gold
- 5 Toast
- Blank
- 250 Gold
- Blank
- Bravos (Banner)
- Blank
- I’m Pickle Rick! (Profile Icon)
- 5 Toast
- Blank
- Fire (Sticker)
- 250 Gold
- Blank
- Soothing Energy (Ringout Effect)
- 5 Toast
- Blank
- I’m Freakin’ Robin (LeBron Skin)
Premium Track
- Tune Squad ‘96 (Taz Skin)
- Yawn (Reindog Taunt)
- 1 XP Boost
- 10 Toast
- Finn – Happy (Sticker)
- The Daily Planet (Banner)
- Sun Scream (Ringout Effect)
- Hover (Superman Taunt)
- 10 Toast
- Mystery Inc (Banner)
- Task Force X (Harley Quinn Skin)
- 1 XP Boost
- House Stark (Banner)
- 10 Toast
- Harley – Mad (Sticker)
- Tease (Iron Giant Taunt)
- Jinkies! G-g-ghost! (Banner)
- Green Lantern Finish (Ringout Effect)
- 1 XP Boost
- Flashback Garnet (Garnet Skin)
- Merry Melodies (Banner)
- Kung Fu (Shaggy Taunt)
- 10 Toast
- Wonder Woman (Banner)
- Gossamer (Ringout Effect)
- 1 XP Boost
- The Caped Crusader (Banner)
- 10 Toast
- Wipe Gem (Steven Taunt)
- Jake – Sweat (Sticker)
- The Man of Steel (Banner)
- 1 XP Boost
- 10 Toast
- Gem Bubbles (Ringout Effect)
- Leader of the Pack (Banner)
- Velma – Surprised (Sticker)
- Silencer (LeBron Taunt)
- Batman – Neutral (Sticker)
- Mushroom Explosion (Ringout Effect)
- 10 Toast
- A Universe of Potential (Banner)
- Detectives Tom & Jerry (Tom & Jerry Skin)
- Say Your Prayers, Varmit! (Ringout Effect)
- Dance (Jake Taunt)
- Bugs Bunny – Hearts (Sticker)
- Mallet Pose (Harley Quinn Taunt)
- 10 Toast
- Boo-t of Armor (Banner)
- Deploy Batwing (Ringout Effect)
- Brunhilde Bugs (Bugs Bunny Skin)