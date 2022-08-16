All rewards in MultiVersus Season 1’s Battle Pass

There is plenty to be excited about with the start of Season 1 of MultiVersus. And not the least of which is the release of the much-anticipated S1 Battlepass, complete with both a free and premium track. This would mark the game’s first ‘full’ Battlepass, as the pre-season one had much fewer tiers to complete and served in many ways as a taste of what’s to come. But if you were wondering what is on the fresh new Battlepass, then read on as we’ll detail the info for you.

Details about the MultiVersus Season 1 Battlepass

Like most Battlepass models nowadays, you will be filling out the progress bar for the pass by playing the game. This will in turn unlock successive tiers that grant rewards for each one that you’ve unlocked. The best way to jump forward in progress on the Battlepass is by completing Daily and Seasonal Milestones — sets of goal-oriented tasks that grant you larger chunks of progress on the bar.

As mentioned earlier, the Battlepass features a free track that all players can progress on, as well as the paid Premium track that runs parallel to it, and which costs around 10$ to purchase. Notably, the Free track has some blank spots that are filled for the Premium users only. The rewards on the Battlepass vary in type and rarity, and consist of cosmetics such as Profile icons, Badges, Coins, as well as Skins, Emotes, Taunts, and more.

All rewards for the MultiVersus Season 1 Battlepass

Free track

20 Minutes Adventure (Profile Icon) 250 Gold Double Ringouts (Badge) Blank Bat Emblem (Profile Icon) 5 Toast Danger: High Voltage (Banner) Blank Nymeria (Profile Icon) 250 Gold Blank 100% (Sticker) Blank Blank Reindog Heart (Profile Icon) 1 XP Boost Blank Mistakes Were Made (Banner) Ringout Leader (Badge) Blank 5 Toast Blank Zanifeer’s Last Hope (Banner) Blank Pink Diamond Gem (Profile Icon) Blank 1 XP Boost Blank 250 Gold Highest Damage Dealt (Badge) Blank Ghosts in Them There Hills (Banner) Blank 250 Gold 5 Toast Blank 250 Gold Blank Bravos (Banner) Blank I’m Pickle Rick! (Profile Icon) 5 Toast Blank Fire (Sticker) 250 Gold Blank Soothing Energy (Ringout Effect) 5 Toast Blank I’m Freakin’ Robin (LeBron Skin)

Premium Track