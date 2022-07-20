How to get Gleamium in MultiVersus

Like many other current gaming trends, microtransactions and the use of in-game currencies has some volatile waters surrounding them. There is a history of developers and publishers that have made the practice of charging you to buy in-game currencies questionable with some predatory practices. However, there are also times when it is not terribly done. MultiVersus has a couple of its own in-game currencies, the most prominent one being Gleamium. Here is how to get it.

How do you get Gleamium in MultiVersus?

Gleamium is an in-game MultiVersus currency that can only be obtained with real-world money. When you gather it, you can then purchase skins (called variants in the game), instant character unlocks, battle passes, emotes, announcer voices, stickers, banners, and ring-out animations. While some of that content can be earned through gameplay means, not all of it can.

To purchase Gleamium, you need to go to the in-game store (or whatever platform store you are playing the game through). For special instances, you may find bundles with Gleamium packed in with it, like the three founder’s packs available during the game’s open beta. If all you want is the Gleamium alone, you can purchase it in the following quantities:

450 Gleamium – $4.99

1,000 Gleamium – $9.99

2,200 Gleamium – $19.99

6,000 Gleamium – $49.99

The prices above are accurate as of the beginning of the open beta for MultiVersus. While unlikely, the prices could shift, so we will update this article if that ever happens.

Whether or not you purchase Gleamium is up to you. Besides using it to unlock characters early, there is nothing here that will affect gameplay. Everything else it affects is cosmetic, but the ability to get a character the moment you want them can be appealing for some. For a free-to-play Smash-like fighting game, this is not a terrible monetization scheme maxing out at $50. Plenty of other games go up to $100 to put a heft chunk in your wallet.