All rewards in the Cloudy Climb update for Minecraft Dungeons

The first-ever seasonal event in Minecraft Dungeons, called Cloudy Climb, introduces a new area to tackle, the mysterious and ever-shifting Tower, which changes over time. Players climbing the floors of the Tower will play as an Avatar, a new character that starts at level one and ranks up independently from standard characters.

The update also brings a new progression system called Adventure Rank, which increases as players progress in the game and when they complete weekly challenges. Progression in Adventure Rank unlocks seasonal rewards along a free reward path. Players who purchase an Adventure Pass will also have access to a premium reward path.

Reward tiers for the free path are listed below.

Rank 1: 500 Emeralds

Rank 3: 500 Emeralds

Rank 4: Knight skin

Rank 5: Fox pet

Rank 7: 500 Emeralds

Rank 8: 1000 Emeralds

Rank 10: Hero Pose emote

Rank 12: Thunder Crack flair

Rank 13: 1000 Emeralds

Rank 15: Keeper skin

Rank 16: The Enderman emote

Rank 17: 1000 Emeralds

Rank 18: Fireworks flair

Rank 20: Heart Fountain flair

Rank 22: 1500 Emeralds

Rank 23: 10 Gold

Rank 25: Duck pet

Rank 27: 1500 Emeralds

Rank 28: 1500 Emeralds

Rank 29: 10 Gold

Rank 30: Dance Fever emote

Rank 32: 1500 Emeralds

Rank 34: 20 Gold

Rank 35: Mobbo skin

Rank 36: 1500 Emeralds

Rank 38: 2000 Emeralds

Rank 39: Bubbly flair

Rank 40: Confetti enemy flair

Rank 41: 20 Gold

Rank 43: 2000 Emeralds

Rank 45: Golden Parrot pet

Rank 46: 30 Gold

Rank 47: 2000 Emeralds

Rank 48: 2000 Emeralds

Rank 50: Downpour cape

Reward tiers for the premium path are listed below.