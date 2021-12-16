All rewards in the Cloudy Climb update for Minecraft Dungeons
Scale the tower of rewards.
The first-ever seasonal event in Minecraft Dungeons, called Cloudy Climb, introduces a new area to tackle, the mysterious and ever-shifting Tower, which changes over time. Players climbing the floors of the Tower will play as an Avatar, a new character that starts at level one and ranks up independently from standard characters.
The update also brings a new progression system called Adventure Rank, which increases as players progress in the game and when they complete weekly challenges. Progression in Adventure Rank unlocks seasonal rewards along a free reward path. Players who purchase an Adventure Pass will also have access to a premium reward path.
Reward tiers for the free path are listed below.
- Rank 1: 500 Emeralds
- Rank 3: 500 Emeralds
- Rank 4: Knight skin
- Rank 5: Fox pet
- Rank 7: 500 Emeralds
- Rank 8: 1000 Emeralds
- Rank 10: Hero Pose emote
- Rank 12: Thunder Crack flair
- Rank 13: 1000 Emeralds
- Rank 15: Keeper skin
- Rank 16: The Enderman emote
- Rank 17: 1000 Emeralds
- Rank 18: Fireworks flair
- Rank 20: Heart Fountain flair
- Rank 22: 1500 Emeralds
- Rank 23: 10 Gold
- Rank 25: Duck pet
- Rank 27: 1500 Emeralds
- Rank 28: 1500 Emeralds
- Rank 29: 10 Gold
- Rank 30: Dance Fever emote
- Rank 32: 1500 Emeralds
- Rank 34: 20 Gold
- Rank 35: Mobbo skin
- Rank 36: 1500 Emeralds
- Rank 38: 2000 Emeralds
- Rank 39: Bubbly flair
- Rank 40: Confetti enemy flair
- Rank 41: 20 Gold
- Rank 43: 2000 Emeralds
- Rank 45: Golden Parrot pet
- Rank 46: 30 Gold
- Rank 47: 2000 Emeralds
- Rank 48: 2000 Emeralds
- Rank 50: Downpour cape
Reward tiers for the premium path are listed below.
- Rank 1: Raven pet
- Rank 2: Cloudwatcher skin
- Rank 3: Healing Rain flair
- Rank 4: Melee Moves emote
- Rank 5: Blacksmith skin
- Rank 6: Smooth Operator emote
- Rank 7: Boom flair
- Rank 8: Sploosh enemy flair
- Rank 9: Ironic Dance emote
- Rank 10: The Pickaxe emote
- Rank 11: Spotted Baby Pig pet
- Rank 12: Healing Wind flair
- Rank 13: The Elytra emote
- Rank 14: The Axolotl emote
- Rank 15: Popping Candy flair
- Rank 16: Stylish Spins emote
- Rank 17: Tornado flair
- Rank 18: Rich Stuff flair
- Rank 19: Dark Baby Goat pet
- Rank 20: Rainbow enemy flair
- Rank 21: Pride skin
- Rank 22: Flower Power flair
- Rank 23: Healing Burst flair
- Rank 24: Spooky flair
- Rank 25: Prism cape
- Rank 26: Friendship emote
- Rank 27: Log emote
- Rank 28: Overcast flair
- Rank 29: Ruby Baby Turtle pet
- Rank 30: Food Parcel flair
- Rank 31: Warrior skin
- Rank 32: Poof enemy flair
- Rank 33: Sunbeam flair
- Rank 34: Healing Ray flair
- Rank 35: High-Flyer skin
- Rank 36: Dramatic Fall emote
- Rank 37: Walk It Off emote
- Rank 38: Barbarian skin
- Rank 39: Baby Squid pet
- Rank 40: Workout emote
- Rank 41: Rainbow Radiance flair
- Rank 42: Sunburst enemy flair
- Rank 43: Confetti flair
- Rank 44: Rainbow Rings flair
- Rank 45: Whirlwind flair
- Rank 46: Static Shock flair
- Rank 47: Dramatic flair
- Rank 48: Enderling skin
- Rank 49: Toucan pet
- Rank 50: Cloudy Climb cape