All rewards in the Cloudy Climb update for Minecraft Dungeons

Scale the tower of rewards.

The first-ever seasonal event in Minecraft Dungeons, called Cloudy Climb, introduces a new area to tackle, the mysterious and ever-shifting Tower, which changes over time. Players climbing the floors of the Tower will play as an Avatar, a new character that starts at level one and ranks up independently from standard characters.

The update also brings a new progression system called Adventure Rank, which increases as players progress in the game and when they complete weekly challenges. Progression in Adventure Rank unlocks seasonal rewards along a free reward path. Players who purchase an Adventure Pass will also have access to a premium reward path.

Reward tiers for the free path are listed below.

  • Rank 1: 500 Emeralds
  • Rank 3: 500 Emeralds
  • Rank 4: Knight skin
  • Rank 5: Fox pet
  • Rank 7: 500 Emeralds
  • Rank 8: 1000 Emeralds
  • Rank 10: Hero Pose emote
  • Rank 12: Thunder Crack flair
  • Rank 13: 1000 Emeralds
  • Rank 15: Keeper skin
  • Rank 16: The Enderman emote
  • Rank 17: 1000 Emeralds
  • Rank 18: Fireworks flair
  • Rank 20: Heart Fountain flair
  • Rank 22: 1500 Emeralds
  • Rank 23: 10 Gold
  • Rank 25: Duck pet
  • Rank 27: 1500 Emeralds
  • Rank 28: 1500 Emeralds
  • Rank 29: 10 Gold
  • Rank 30: Dance Fever emote
  • Rank 32: 1500 Emeralds
  • Rank 34: 20 Gold
  • Rank 35: Mobbo skin
  • Rank 36: 1500 Emeralds
  • Rank 38: 2000 Emeralds
  • Rank 39: Bubbly flair
  • Rank 40: Confetti enemy flair
  • Rank 41: 20 Gold
  • Rank 43: 2000 Emeralds
  • Rank 45: Golden Parrot pet
  • Rank 46: 30 Gold
  • Rank 47: 2000 Emeralds
  • Rank 48: 2000 Emeralds
  • Rank 50: Downpour cape

Reward tiers for the premium path are listed below.

  • Rank 1: Raven pet
  • Rank 2: Cloudwatcher skin
  • Rank 3: Healing Rain flair
  • Rank 4: Melee Moves emote
  • Rank 5: Blacksmith skin
  • Rank 6: Smooth Operator emote
  • Rank 7: Boom flair
  • Rank 8: Sploosh enemy flair
  • Rank 9: Ironic Dance emote
  • Rank 10: The Pickaxe emote
  • Rank 11: Spotted Baby Pig pet
  • Rank 12: Healing Wind flair
  • Rank 13: The Elytra emote
  • Rank 14: The Axolotl emote
  • Rank 15: Popping Candy flair
  • Rank 16: Stylish Spins emote
  • Rank 17: Tornado flair
  • Rank 18: Rich Stuff flair
  • Rank 19: Dark Baby Goat pet
  • Rank 20: Rainbow enemy flair
  • Rank 21: Pride skin
  • Rank 22: Flower Power flair
  • Rank 23: Healing Burst flair
  • Rank 24: Spooky flair
  • Rank 25: Prism cape
  • Rank 26: Friendship emote
  • Rank 27: Log emote
  • Rank 28: Overcast flair
  • Rank 29: Ruby Baby Turtle pet
  • Rank 30: Food Parcel flair
  • Rank 31: Warrior skin
  • Rank 32: Poof enemy flair
  • Rank 33: Sunbeam flair
  • Rank 34: Healing Ray flair
  • Rank 35: High-Flyer skin
  • Rank 36: Dramatic Fall emote
  • Rank 37: Walk It Off emote
  • Rank 38: Barbarian skin
  • Rank 39: Baby Squid pet
  • Rank 40: Workout emote
  • Rank 41: Rainbow Radiance flair
  • Rank 42: Sunburst enemy flair
  • Rank 43: Confetti flair
  • Rank 44: Rainbow Rings flair
  • Rank 45: Whirlwind flair
  • Rank 46: Static Shock flair
  • Rank 47: Dramatic flair
  • Rank 48: Enderling skin
  • Rank 49: Toucan pet
  • Rank 50: Cloudy Climb cape

