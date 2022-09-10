The 5 best Minecraft Dungeons builds

To survive in Minecraft Dungeons, you will need to equip the best armor and weapons for how you want to play. There are plenty of gear options to choose from, but getting the right combination to suit your needs can seem daunting with such a large variety available. Fortunately, after being out for so long, some good builds have become standardized among the Dungeons community. Here are the best builds for Minecraft Dungeons.

Related: The best enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons

The best Minecraft Dungeons builds

Archer

This build focuses on turning Fireworks into your best friend. It increases the damage of your ranged attack while decreasing the cooldown of useful artifacts. The most useful artifact in this build will be the Wind Horn that you can use to retreat if you get backed into a corner.

Maulers or Fighter’s Bindings Radiance Stunning Rampaging

Evocation Robe Cowardice Deflect Fire Trail

Scatter Crossbow or Azure Seeker Infinity Ricochet Chain Reaction

Firework Arrows

Shock Powder

Wind Horn

Image via Mojang

DPS

This build is good for outputting a ton of damage. It focuses on increasing your melee damage and keeping you mobile. This build is a glass cannon, you can kill everything around you with relative ease, but you don’t have many options for defense.

Claymore or Broadsword Thundering Critical Hit Wild Rage

Mercenary Armor or Titan’s Shroud Deflect Speed Synergy Fire Trail

Heavy Crossbow or Doom Crossbow Ricochet Piercing Rapid Fire

Boots of Swiftness

Shock Powder

Death Cap Mushroom

Healer

Having a healer of some kind on your team is essential. If you prefer to be the one healing everyone, this is a good build to use. It focuses on boosting health buffs and potions while also keeping you alive, so your party doesn’t have to spend their time shielding you.

Any weapon with Radiance

Mystery Armor Potion Barrier Health Synergy Deflect

Sabrewing Infinity Ricochet Fuse Shot

Love Medallion

Totes of Shielding

Totem of Regeneration

Image via minecraft.net

Soul Warrior

Soul Warrior build focuses on using soul energy to use the soul weapons and artifacts. The build is good for dealing with bosses and large amounts of enemies, but it falls flat when you don’t have enough mobs to use as fodder. The build increases the number of souls you gain and capitalizes on the buffs granted by items like the Corrupted Beacon and Soul Bow.

Soul Scythe Anima Conduit Soul Siphon Thundering

Feral Soul Crossbow Infinity Ricochet Rapid Fire

Souldancer Robe Cowardice Soul Speed Chilling

Lightning Rod

Corrupted Beacon

Soul Healer or Torment Quiver

Speedy Steve

Speedy Steve is a speed run build that is all about keeping up a high pace. Your defense isn’t great, and you aren’t going to be doing a lot of damage, but the defense doesn’t matter much if the enemies can’t hit you.

Daggers or Fangs Of Frost Critical Hit Stunning Chains

Evocation Robe or Ember Robe Speed Synergy Fire Trail Chilling

Rapid Crossbow or Auto Crossbow Infinity Chain Reaction Rapid Fire

Boots of Swiftness

Light Feather

Iron Hide Amulet

Tank

A tank is invaluable in Minecraft Dungeons. It can withstand the hits from enchanted mobs and the tougher bosses in the game. This build capitalizes on artifacts and potions by lowering cooldown while also increasing your max health and melee damage. All of the artifacts for this build have a longer cooldown, but the Final Shout enchantment will cause them to activate when you have low health, even if it is cooling down.