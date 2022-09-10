The 5 best Minecraft Dungeons builds
Consider these builds on your next run.
To survive in Minecraft Dungeons, you will need to equip the best armor and weapons for how you want to play. There are plenty of gear options to choose from, but getting the right combination to suit your needs can seem daunting with such a large variety available. Fortunately, after being out for so long, some good builds have become standardized among the Dungeons community. Here are the best builds for Minecraft Dungeons.
The best Minecraft Dungeons builds
Archer
This build focuses on turning Fireworks into your best friend. It increases the damage of your ranged attack while decreasing the cooldown of useful artifacts. The most useful artifact in this build will be the Wind Horn that you can use to retreat if you get backed into a corner.
- Maulers or Fighter’s Bindings
- Radiance
- Stunning
- Rampaging
- Evocation Robe
- Cowardice
- Deflect
- Fire Trail
- Scatter Crossbow or Azure Seeker
- Infinity
- Ricochet
- Chain Reaction
- Firework Arrows
- Shock Powder
- Wind Horn
DPS
This build is good for outputting a ton of damage. It focuses on increasing your melee damage and keeping you mobile. This build is a glass cannon, you can kill everything around you with relative ease, but you don’t have many options for defense.
- Claymore or Broadsword
- Thundering
- Critical Hit
- Wild Rage
- Mercenary Armor or Titan’s Shroud
- Deflect
- Speed Synergy
- Fire Trail
- Heavy Crossbow or Doom Crossbow
- Ricochet
- Piercing
- Rapid Fire
- Boots of Swiftness
- Shock Powder
- Death Cap Mushroom
Healer
Having a healer of some kind on your team is essential. If you prefer to be the one healing everyone, this is a good build to use. It focuses on boosting health buffs and potions while also keeping you alive, so your party doesn’t have to spend their time shielding you.
- Any weapon with Radiance
- Mystery Armor
- Potion Barrier
- Health Synergy
- Deflect
- Sabrewing
- Infinity
- Ricochet
- Fuse Shot
- Love Medallion
- Totes of Shielding
- Totem of Regeneration
Soul Warrior
Soul Warrior build focuses on using soul energy to use the soul weapons and artifacts. The build is good for dealing with bosses and large amounts of enemies, but it falls flat when you don’t have enough mobs to use as fodder. The build increases the number of souls you gain and capitalizes on the buffs granted by items like the Corrupted Beacon and Soul Bow.
- Soul Scythe
- Anima Conduit
- Soul Siphon
- Thundering
- Feral Soul Crossbow
- Infinity
- Ricochet
- Rapid Fire
- Souldancer Robe
- Cowardice
- Soul Speed
- Chilling
- Lightning Rod
- Corrupted Beacon
- Soul Healer or Torment Quiver
Speedy Steve
Speedy Steve is a speed run build that is all about keeping up a high pace. Your defense isn’t great, and you aren’t going to be doing a lot of damage, but the defense doesn’t matter much if the enemies can’t hit you.
- Daggers or Fangs Of Frost
- Critical Hit
- Stunning
- Chains
- Evocation Robe or Ember Robe
- Speed Synergy
- Fire Trail
- Chilling
- Rapid Crossbow or Auto Crossbow
- Infinity
- Chain Reaction
- Rapid Fire
- Boots of Swiftness
- Light Feather
- Iron Hide Amulet
Tank
A tank is invaluable in Minecraft Dungeons. It can withstand the hits from enchanted mobs and the tougher bosses in the game. This build capitalizes on artifacts and potions by lowering cooldown while also increasing your max health and melee damage. All of the artifacts for this build have a longer cooldown, but the Final Shout enchantment will cause them to activate when you have low health, even if it is cooling down.
- Champion’s Armor or Hero’s Armor
- Final Shout
- Potion Barrier
- Cool Down
- Fighter’s Bindings
- Critical Hit
- Swirling
- Radiance
- Any weapon with high speed
- Radiance
- Anima Conduit
- Gong of Weakening
- Death cap Mushroom
- Iron Hide Amulet