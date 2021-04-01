Roblox Arsenal codes (April 2021)

Roblox’s game Arsenal sees you fight your way to the top with an arsenal of crazy weapons. Ensure you are the last man standing and come out on top in this brutal fight to the death. This popular game has some codes from the developers you can redeem to give yourself a few unlockable skins, announcers, or money. Here are all of active codes we have found.

How to redeem Roblox Arsenal codes

When you open the game, look on the left for the Twitter icon. When you click it, a pop-up will give you a box to enter and redeem your code. It is a super simple process. If any of the below codes do not work upon redemption, try to restart the game.

Active codes

unusualbias – Suspicious Stranger Skin

– Suspicious Stranger Skin POG – 1,200 Bucks

– 1,200 Bucks BLOXY – Free Money

– Free Money Bandites – Bandites Announcer Voice

– Bandites Announcer Voice EPRIKA – Eprika Announcer Voice

– Eprika Announcer Voice FLAMINGO – Flamingo Announcer Voice

– Flamingo Announcer Voice JOHN – John Announcer Voice

– John Announcer Voice KITTEN – Koneko Announcer Voice

– Koneko Announcer Voice PET – PetrifyTV Announcer Voice

– PetrifyTV Announcer Voice ANNA – Anna Skin

– Anna Skin F00LISH – Jackeryz Skin

– Jackeryz Skin CBROX – Phoenix Skin

– Phoenix Skin POKE – Poke Skin

