Roblox Arsenal codes (April 2021)
Try out these codes if you are playing Arsenal in Roblox.
Roblox’s game Arsenal sees you fight your way to the top with an arsenal of crazy weapons. Ensure you are the last man standing and come out on top in this brutal fight to the death. This popular game has some codes from the developers you can redeem to give yourself a few unlockable skins, announcers, or money. Here are all of active codes we have found.
How to redeem Roblox Arsenal codes
When you open the game, look on the left for the Twitter icon. When you click it, a pop-up will give you a box to enter and redeem your code. It is a super simple process. If any of the below codes do not work upon redemption, try to restart the game.
Active codes
- unusualbias – Suspicious Stranger Skin
- POG – 1,200 Bucks
- BLOXY – Free Money
- Bandites – Bandites Announcer Voice
- EPRIKA – Eprika Announcer Voice
- FLAMINGO – Flamingo Announcer Voice
- JOHN – John Announcer Voice
- KITTEN – Koneko Announcer Voice
- PET – PetrifyTV Announcer Voice
- ANNA – Anna Skin
- F00LISH – Jackeryz Skin
- CBROX – Phoenix Skin
- POKE – Poke Skin
