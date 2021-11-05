10 best Roblox war games

You don’t have to get the newest Call of Duty to get your war experience; you can dive right into Roblox and find plenty of games out there for you to give that to you. From fighting it out on land or sea, you can get just about everything you are looking for in Roblox, thanks to the game’s dedication to creative freedom. As it does lack a war games discovery page, here’s what you should be searching for if you’re looking for a quality title.

10. D-Day

Screenshot by Gamepur

As the title suggests, D-Day drops two groups of players onto the beaches of Normandy for a Roblox reenactment of this treacherous fight. In terms of the gameplay, much of its mechanics are inspired by the Battlefield series, as players are limited to a select group of operators and weapons. However, to win this shootout, players will need to be strategic in choosing which role their team needs the most.

9. Military Tycoon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike the rest of the bunch, Military Tycoon places players into the shoes of a country’s general. Thus, instead of being one of the soldiers on the battlefield, you’ll be overseeing your army’s strategy. As you increase your base and army size, take on opposing countries on the other side of the map to capture a larger stake in the ensuing war.

8. War Simulator

Screenshot by Gamepur

The wave-based War Simulator varies from the rest with its game modes gifting players the right to fight in any major war they desire. From World War I and II, to Vietnam and more, War Simulator supplies various maps and weapons that match the historical accuracy of each one. Once a war is chosen, the objective is to get to the end of the enemy base after each potential foe is taken out. As War Simulator definitely amps up the difficulty in later stages of the game, AI soldiers should not be underestimated.

7. Zeppelin Wars

Image via Roblox

As one of the newer war games out there, the inception of Zeppelin Wars in 2020 proved that the genre was still earning some attention from fantastic Roblox developers. In this sky-bound title, two teams will be positioned on the decks of each’s respective Zeppelin, aiming to amount enough eliminations to win each round. To spice things up, the game has also added World War-style planes into the mix for players who want to command their own war machine.

6. BedWars

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re hunting down more of a sci-fi arena shooter, BedWars is certainly worth your time. The game is a genius mix between Valorant and Minecraft, as two teams will build their way to each other and use their assortment of powers and guns. Although, the biggest thrill is mainly from collecting rare gems throughout each map to purchase an even bigger arsenal of abilities.

5. Battleship Battle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although its name doesn’t exactly scream ‘must-play game,’ Battleship Battle is easily the best navy simulator on the site. With their ships hundreds of yards apart, two opposing sides will collect weapons and aim to see which one of these vessels will be sunk first. To make matters interesting, the ships do tend to move either further or closer to each other, forcing sailors to pick their weapons wisely.

4. Nerf Strike

Screenshot by Gamepur

For a more kid-friendly experience, Nerf Strike is an adorable arena shooter that houses hours of multiplayer content. From Domination, Team Match, to Free For All, the title is a great light-hearted romp perfect for a group of friends. For more hardcore players, you’ll be enticed to discover a thorough weapon leveling system, ultimately allowing you to equip attachments and special abilities to your Nerf blaster.

3. Tank Warfare

Screenshot by Gamepur

Probably the most graphically appealing title of them all, Tank Warfare neglects all boots of the ground combat in favor of massive 8 on 8 tank action in beautifully designed locations. The premise is seemingly barebones, but the heart of Tank Warfare lies in its in-depth progression system. Through this, players can unlock and buy several of the larger tanks in the game, while being able to apply cosmetics to them as well.

2. Counter Blox

Image via Roblox

Compared to games like Phantom Forces, Counter Blox does have it beat in a few categories. For one, players enthralled with completing objectives may find this to be a better fit. With each game mode taking place over a number of rounds, it will lend you more XP for winning each rather than by simply stacking kills. In addition, every map in Counter Blox has handfuls of nooks and crannies that provide perfect shooting angles and hiding spots.

1. Phantom Forces

Screenshot by Gamepur

As we’ve said before, Phantom Forces is Roblox’s best alternative option to Call of Duty. Of course, the level of realism is not as high as the latter, but the gameplay is surprisingly smooth. With over 100 guns and dozens of diverse maps, this team-based shooter is an incredibly underrated free-to-play game that needs to be experienced at least once.