10 best Roblox adventure games

As only a small collection of Roblox adventure games have mustered up the same level of popularity as games in more played genres, there’s a growing number of titles trying to copy their gameplay formulas. Although they don’t do it well, these copycat games have flooded the Roblox discover page — ultimately making it a painstaking process to find a good adventure title. To make the search much easier, here are the 10 games that undoubtedly succeed in creating original, quality adventures.

10. Little World

Screenshot by Gamepur

As certainly the oddest of the bunch, Little World places players into the body of a ladybug, forcing them to travel around the game’s various boss-filed areas without dying. If successful, players can then turn into other creatures, including some who can fight back against enemies. As it is barely a year old, the game is periodically updated, now offering dozens of new stages and areas for players to roam around in.

9. Dragon Adventures

Image via Roblox

With over 298 million visits, Dragon Adventures is a competitive multiplayer game that emphasizes adventure over everything. Players will need to find and collect a variety of dragons across the game’s expansive map to help fight in protecting your fortress. The game is excellent to try with a group of friends, as you can also enter and attack other people’s fortresses for the sake of proving your dominance.

8. Build a Boat to Survive!

Screenshot by Gamepur

Build a Boat to Survive! is only for the most resourceful of players. Given a short budget, sailors will be tasked to build their own customizable boat to pass into other regions in the game. However, as the stream connecting each region is filled with damaging barricades, players will need to construct boats advanced enough (unlike ours shown above) to withstand the dangers ahead.

7. Scary Elevator 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Scary Elevator 2 picks up where the original left off, with tens of new stages to witness. For those unfamiliar, this is a multiplayer title placing you and a dozen others into an elevator. Once the doors open, each of you will need to survive on the randomized floor given until the round is over. Unfortunately, that isn’t the easiest objective in the world, with a number of blood-thirsty monsters waiting for you to come out.

6. Escape Inflatable Obby!

Image via Roblox

If you’ve played a majority of the popular Obby puzzle games, you may enjoy a taste of something new with Escape Inflatable Obby! Debuting in the summer of 2021, the game transports players to an indoor playground to venture across 175 unique levels. Essentially, it is a playful Roblox take on the popular game show American Ninja Warrior, but with each stage being themed after a season, holiday, or even a well-known tourist attraction.

5. Flood Escape 2

Image via Roblox

This 2017 sequel continues the stellar map design of the original, but with over 36 new locations to traverse. Flood Escape 2 is a puzzle game more than anything else, as players will need to discover ways to climb to the highest peak of each map before particular natural disasters worsen and threaten your avatar’s existence.

4. Hide and Seek Extreme

Image via Roblox

A classic childhood game with a strange twist, Hide and Seek Extreme separates itself from others like it with the idea that each player is only a few inches tall in its gigantic model home map. Despite that adding even more pressure to the chosen seeker, Extreme allows these seekers special abilities to pull out tucked-away hiders. Although there isn’t a progression system of any sort, the gameplay alone is enough to have you sticking around for hours.

3. Fishing Simulator

Image via Roblox

If platformers and horror titles aren’t your cup of tea, Fishing Simulator is a soothing title that allows players to explore the seas at their own pace. As the title suggests, players are given missions from local islanders to collect certain fish and slowly build their own aquarium. Once further into the game, veteran fishermen can then buy a collection of boats to roam around the waters and hunt down the rarest of fish and sharks.

3. Escape The Carnival of Terror Obby

Screenshot by Gamepur

One title you should keep your eye on is the relatively young Escape The Carnival of Terror Obby. Although it is compacted of just 25 stages, each offers a massive terrain and a diverse cast of scary characters to be on the lookout for. Furthermore, its level design is some of the best we’ve seen from the escape Roblox sub-genre in quite a while.

1. Mega Fun Obby

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some Roblox users simply want to challenge themselves until they lose their minds and Mega Fun Obby is the perfect game to do so. With over 2500 stages, this adventure platformer is one of the few Roblox titles that can provide players hours of replayability. Each stage is fairly simple, but the thrill here is from the game slowly ramping up the difficulty as players go on.